Wednesday, June 11, 2025
CNBC Names Zum to Its Disruptor 50 List for 2025

Student transportation leader named to national list of innovative companies for the second consecutive year

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — Zūm, the leader in modern school transportation, today was named to the 2025 CNBC Disruptor 50, an annual list honoring 50 game-changing private companies using breakthrough technology to transform industries. This is the second year in a row (and third year overall) that Zum has been recognized by CNBC.

“Zum is proud to lead this new era of student transportation with increased safety and reliability, and improved grid resilience for families and communities across the country,” said Ritu Narayan, Founder and CEO at Zum. “We are honored to once again be part of CNBC’s Disruptor 50 alongside other incredible companies that are making an impact through innovation.”

Zum unifies parents, students, school administrators and drivers on a single personalized technology platform, enabling never-before achieved levels of visibility and data-backed accountability. Through the Zum app, parents can track their child’s ride to and from school in real time, see a profile of their child’s bus driver and be notified of their child’s pickup or dropoff status. Zum also allows administrators to optimize routes and provides staff with real-time data and performance reports.

In 2024, Zum launched the nation’s first fully electrified school bus fleet in Oakland, California. The 74-bus Oakland fleet is also equipped with groundbreaking vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology, enabling the buses to return energy to the local grid at scale and improve grid resilience during times of peak demand.

Zum currently serves thousands of schools across 14 states, including districts in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Oakland; Boston; Seattle; Spokane; Nashville; Omaha; Kansas City, Mo.; Howard County, Md.; and more.

The full 2025 CNBC Disruptor 50 list can be viewed at cnbc.com/disruptors.

To learn more about how Zum is working with thousands of schools across the nation to modernize student transportation, visit Zum’s website.

About Zūm

Zum is a modern transportation solution transforming school transportation, the largest mass transit system in the U.S. Today, the company provides turnkey modern transportation solutions to school districts in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Utah, and Virginia, and is expanding rapidly nationwide. Recognized globally for its innovative transportation and energy as a service platform, Zum has been featured among Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas, CNBC Disruptor 50, CNBC Changemakers, World Economic Forum and Financial Times’ Fastest Growing Companies. Learn more about Zum at www.ridezum.com.

