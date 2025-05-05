Building an Elite School Transportation Team

Building a top-performing team in school transportation requires a strategic mix of

leadership, collaboration and strong organizational culture. Legendary NFL coach Vince Lombardi once said, “Individual commitment to a group effort—that is what makes a team work. This philosophy is especially relevant in school transportation. Each member plays a critical role in ensuring the safe and efficient movement of students.

At the core of every successful school transportation team is a well-defined mission. The leader must articulate a vision that inspires and aligns every member. Without a shared purpose, efforts become fragmented. Leading by example, fostering open communication, and encouraging a culture of collaboration are crucial for success. I recommend emphasizing the importance of setting clear expectations and continuously motivating teams to excel. Leaders must not only define them vision but also embody it through their actions.

“Trust is a two-way street,” said executive coach, former STN keynote speaker, and author Stacey Hanke. Her book “Influence Elevated” explains that a leader with elevated influence is someone their team feels it can trust. The inverse also applies to leaders who aren’t trusted. Hanke’s research and surveys show trust is what employees crave.

Hiring and retaining the right talent is key for any organization. An effective transportation team starts with individuals who align with the organization’s values. Staffing shortages are a common challenge, but prioritizing teamwork and cultural fit during recruitment helps in building a resilient team.

Workforce development opportunities, such as attending STN EXPO, the Transportation Director Summit, or other professional development, enhance team cohesion and performance. Investing in training and networking shows employees their leaders are committed to team growth.

The foundation of a strong team is vitally important, especially with the evolving nature of teams in a rapidly changing world. While diversity, digitalization and agility shape modern teams, the fundamental principles of teamwork remain unchanged.

Last year at STN EXPO West in Reno, Nevada, we hosted the Top Transportation Teams awards presented by Transfinder. During the general session facilitated by Transfinder CEO Antonio Civitella, the panelists agreed that winning the award validated their teams’ efforts throughout the year to adhere to district and department values, encourage each other, and provide stellar service to their communities and students.

Our very own Claudia Newton captured how the awards made each leader feel and what it meant to their teams to be recognized.

I want them to feel that pride,” said Todd Livesay, director of transportation for Franklin Township Community School Corporation in Indiana. “It’s such a huge validation.”

D’Allah Laffoon, transportation supervisor for Waterloo Central School District in New York, said the implementation of a new field trip process took a little adjusting but became a success with staff input.

School bus contractor Palmer Bus Service moved from a yearly to a monthly bonus structure to better appreciate the significant jobs school bus drivers do, shared Trace Johnson, the company’s director of school bus technologies.

Both public and private recognition helps boost morale at Franklin Township. “Your people will feel it,” Livesay said, adding that being a leaders means more than simply raising wages. It’s about making the workplace desirable and getting to know each driver.

“Some days are not going to be great, but when you have those great days, celebrate them,” noted Civitella. Recognition plays a pivotal role in maintaining morale and motivation. Acknowledging achievements, whether through formal awards like the Top Transportation Teams Awards program or simple gestures, strengthens team loyalty.

Civitella encouraged school transportation leaders to identify small but meaningful ways to improve workplace culture.

Nominate your school district or bus contractor as a Top Transportation Team by completing the forms at toptransportationteams.com no later than by May 16.

Creating a top-tier school transportation team is an ongoing process that requires intentional leadership, trust and a commitment to excellence. By fostering a culture of collaboration, investing in team development, and recognizing contributions, transportation leaders can build an environment where employees feel valued, motivated and empowered to perform at their best.

The key to student transportation success is not just managing logistics. It’s in building a team that works toward a common goal. Just like Coach Lombardi said.

