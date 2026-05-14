Pupil Transportation Around the World: A Comparative Look at U.S., Italy

As I continue examining pupil transportation systems around the world, one consistent theme is clear. Italy, like in many other countries we have looked at so far, has an approach vastly different from the American model centered around the iconic yellow school bus.

In the U.S., pupil transportation is highly standardized, centralized and built around dedicated fleets of school buses. In Italy, however, the system is far more decentralized and varied, relying on a mix of municipal services, public transportation, walking, family transport, and in some cases even taxis. It is not uncommon, particularly in certain regions or unique circumstances, for students to utilize taxi services as a means of getting to and from school. This diversity of options highlights a fundamentally different philosophy—one that emphasizes flexibility and integration rather than uniformity.

Italian pupil transportation is not governed by a single national model. Instead, it is managed at the municipal level, meaning each city or town determines whether transportation services are provided, who qualifies and how those services operate. This creates significant variation across the country. In some communities, particularly smaller or rural municipalities, there are dedicated school transport services known as scuolabus. These are typically smaller buses or vans that provide limited routes for students who live farther from school. While these services resemble the American model in function, they are far less standardized and operate on a much smaller scale.

In contrast, many students in urban areas rely heavily on public transportation systems. Buses, trams and regional trains are commonly used by students traveling to and from school. What stands out to me is the level of independence expected of students. It is not uncommon for younger students to navigate these systems on their own, something that would raise significant concern in many parts of the U.S.. In Italy, however, this independence is culturally accepted and supported by the structure of communities and public transit systems.

Walking is also a primary mode of transportation, particularly in densely populated towns and historic city centers where schools are located within close proximity to residential areas. Families may also transport students by car, scooter or bicycle, but the reliance on large-scale, dedicated school bus fleets is minimal compared to the U.S.

U.S., Italy Differ in More Ways

From a safety and security perspective, the differences are equally striking. The U.S. has developed a highly controlled environment around pupil transportation, with strict regulations, specialized vehicles and clearly defined safety procedures such as stop arms, compartmentalization and driver training standards. In Italy, safety is governed more broadly through general traffic laws and community norms rather than a dedicated, uniform system. While some scuolabus routes may include adult monitors for younger children, there is not the same level of standardized supervision or protection that we see in U.S. school transportation.

Cost is another distinguishing factor. In many parts of the U.S., pupil transportation is largely provided at no direct cost to families as part of public education. In Italy, transportation services are often partially subsidized, and families may be required to pay fees depending on the municipality and level of service. Discounts are sometimes available, but the system reflects a shared responsibility between local government and families.

As I reflect on these differences, it is clear that each system is built around its own cultural, geographic and operational realities. The U.S. prioritizes standardization, safety controls and centralized management, while Italy emphasizes flexibility, independence and integration with existing infrastructure. Neither system is inherently right or wrong—each simply reflects different priorities and risk tolerances.

However, from a professional safety and security standpoint, the comparison raises important considerations. The U.S. model provides a higher degree of controlled safety, particularly in managing risk during loading, unloading and transit. Italy’s model, while efficient and cost-effective, places greater responsibility on students and families and relies more heavily on environmental awareness and community structure.

Ultimately, studying systems like Italy’s reinforces the important principle that pupil transportation is not just about moving students from point A to point B. It reflects how a society balances safety, efficiency, costs, independence and responsibility.

As we continue to evaluate and improve our own systems, there is value in understanding how other countries approach the same challenge. Within those differences are insights that can inform better decision-making at home.

Bret E. Brooks is the chief operating officer for Gray Ram Tactical, LLC, a Missouri-based international consulting and training firm specializing in transportation safety and security. He is a keynote speaker, author of multiple books and articles and has trained audiences around the world. Bret also presents the online series, Third Thursday Training, to school districts across North America. He can be reached at BretBrooks@GrayRamTacticalTraining.com.

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