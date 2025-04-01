The cover story this month features Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools superintendent Crystal Hill as she discusses what it takes to drive an entire district towards success. Read more about the new GM and VP of IC Bus as well as articles on technological upgrades, AI & predictive technology, benefits of using a third-party contractor plus more on the unclear future of electric school buses and clean energy funding.

Read the full April 2025 issue.

Cover Story

Breaking Barriers & Navigating Uncharted Territory

Crystal Hill, the superintendent of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools in North Carolina, shares how she started her career in education, her perspective on the importance of student transportation, and the potential impacts of cuts in federal funding.

Features

Seeing Into The Future

AI and predictive technology hold many promises for student transportation professionals, especially those in charge of servicing school buses and ensuring optimum uptime.

The Steps To A Technology Upgrade

Upgrading technology comes with many questions such as staying with the same provider and looking at expanded features. Directors weigh in on the items and processes they value most.

Who, What, When, Where and Why?

While contracting operations isn’t for every school district, those that use third-party services discover the benefits of technology and safety equipment adoption, cost savings and vehicle variety.

Special Reports

Passing the Torch

Charles Chilton has big shoes to fill as the new GM and VP of IC Bus. But his experience as a school bus driver and engineer are proof he is more than up to the task.

Clean School Bus Program

School districts are left wading in the deep end of regulatory and funding uncertainty, especially when it comes to purchasing new electric school buses under the EPA’s Clean School Bus program.

Feedback

Online

Editor’s Take by Ryan Gray

Moving Target

Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin

Building an Elite School Transportation Team