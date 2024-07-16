Top Transportation Teams Share Advice at STN EXPO Reno

RENO, Nev. – Six winners of the second annual Top Transportation Team Award from Transfinder shared their advice in a Monday lunchtime session at STN EXPO Reno.

The Top Transportation Teams Award Program honors the best school district transportation departments and bus contractors in North America as determined by anonymous surveys taken by team members.

“We wanted to see how your employees see your organization,” explained Transfinder’s President and CEO Antonio Civitella.

The winners of the first category were all districts with 100 or more team members. The winners consisted of Franklin Township Community School Corporation in Indiana (which also won a 2023 Top Transportation Team award), Central Kitsap School District in Washington, and the School District of Haverford Township in Pennsylvania.

The second category included districts with fewer than 100 transportation team members. These winners were East Peoria Elementary School District 86 in Illinois, Waterloo Central School District in New York, and Wa-Nee Community School Corporation in Indiana, which also won the highest overall score.

Contractor Palmer Bus Service in Minnesota received an honorable mention.

Related: The Secrets of Six Top Transportation Teams

Related: Keys to Creating a Top Transportation Team

Related: At These School Districts, Investing in Transportation Team Members Provides Results

All the panelists agreed that winning the award was a huge validation of the efforts their teams undertake throughout the year to adhere to district and department values, encourage each other, and provide stellar service to their communities and students.

“I want them to feel that pride,” said Todd Livesay, director of transportation for Franklin Township Community School Corporation. “It’s such a huge validation.”

What Is Low-hanging Fruit to Improve Team Morale?

Panelists gave answers ranging from the impressive to the diminutive. Wa-Nee Community School Corporation built a new transportation facility, which Fleet Manager Matt Hostetter said certainly made drivers happy. East Peoria Elementary School District 86 installed a water bottle refill station, which dispatcher and router Sharon Sarver said happily boosts her drivers’ morale.

Joe Vlach, executive director of safety and operations for Central Kitsap School District, sought feedback from his team on what was working and what wasn’t, resulting in better role refinement and resolution of disagreements between staff.

D’Allah Laffoon, transportation supervisor for Waterloo Central School District, said the implementation of a new field trip process took a little adjusting, but became a success with staff input.

Trace Johnson, director of school bus technologies for Palmer Bus Service, said the contractor moved from a yearly to a monthly bonus structure to better appreciate the significant job school bus drivers do.

Both public and private recognition helps boost morale at Franklin Township. “Your people will feel it,” Livesay said, adding that for him as a leader, it’s about more than just raising wages – it’s about making the workplace desirable and getting to know each driver.

“Some days are not going to be great but when you have those great days, celebrate them,” Civitella said.

What Are Some Challenges and How Do You Deal With Them?

“How do we support people and make them passionate to come to work?” -Joe Vlach, Executive Director of Safety & Operations, Central Kitsap School District, Washington

School bus driver shortages and route scheduling struggles were a common theme, echoing the industry’s trials.

Vlach said it was key to inspire and invest in department leaders and top performers. “How are you growing your people?” he queried. He also advised “de-siloing” operations so school bus drivers can work in the kitchens or other departments and broaden their horizons.

Livesay agreed, adding that it is important for leaders to take care of themselves to provide a good example for their teams, as well as to personally get know all their drivers to foster the team environment.

“Always be curious,” Civitella agreed.

Laffoon said that communication is important, as is understanding when a driver cannot cover a requested route.

From the contractor perspective of dealing with different school district procedures, Johnson shared that connections with district administration were crucial to provide the best student transportation service. When it comes to student discipline, some districts prefer Palmer to handle it while others ask for the bus video and take it from there.

What’s the Secret Sauce?

“You call it a top team. I call it a top family.” -Sharon Sarver, Dispatcher & Router, East Peoria Elementary School District 86, Illinois

The panel wrapped up the discussion with ways to foster team spirit in their departments.

Hostetter said that some drivers are very involved with the student sports teams they transport and share in the victories.

Laffoon advised having open communication and actively seeking thoughts from drivers and other staff. “Sometimes your answer is in the break room,” he said.

Having a designated point person helped get staff concerns heard, Johnson said. “We have these people in place to keep things flowing and make sure everyone feels safe and supported at work,” he stated.

Livesay encouraged attendees to bring team members to STN EXPO and be unafraid to learn from their mistakes.

“When the little rooster crows, the big one has already sung,” Civitella said, citing a proverb about young roosters imitating adult ones. That, he said, parallels how employee complaints started somewhere with a manager’s failure and underscores the need for good management.

“Parents will care that you care about their kid. Drivers will care that you care about them and their kids,” Vlach said. “So get to know your people, improve your processes, have a solid vision, and be willing to change. I think it’s your job as a leader to define the vision and then collaborate.

“Start with your heart. You are the secret sauce,” he continued. “It’s not all about you but it all starts with you.”

Sarver concluded by saying, “You call it a top team, I call it a top family.”

1 of 7

Listen to selected episodes of the School Transportation Nation podcast with Top Transportation Teams Award winners from 2023:

(STN Podcast E175) High Standards: The #1 Top Transportation Team + Safety Tech for Illegal Passing

(STN Podcast E176) The Reason Why: Michigan Top Transportation Team + Susavage v. Bucks Revisited

(STN Podcast E178) Our Role Here: Dedication & Collaboration Leads to Successful Transportation Team

(STN Podcast E179) Huge Difference: TX Transportation Team Improves Culture + NY Illegal Passing Strategy

(STN Podcast E210) Keeping the Wheels Turning: Top Transportation Secrets of a Small New York District