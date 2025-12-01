Maine Student Struck by School Bus Dies from Injuries

An RSU-13 school bus driver is on administrative leave following a collision with a student pedestrian who had just exited from his school bus and later died. The incident remains under investigation.

On Nov. 21 at around 2:20 p.m., Rockland Police and Rockland Maine Fire & Rescue EMS responded to a vehicle-pedestrian crash at an intersection. The Rockland Main Police Department noted that the incident involved an RSU-13 student who was struck by a school bus. The student was life-flighted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The student, identified by local media as 12-year-old Brayden Callahan, died Friday.

STN reached out to the Rockland Police Department for more information but had yet to hear back at his writing. Local media reported preliminary information from the police indicated that school bus driver Jeffery Colburn, 65, did not see the student. Articles add that Callahan had just exited the bus and was entering the crosswalk when Colburn pulled into the street.

Video footage reportedly shows that the crossing arm was not deployed at the time, the driver was leaning too far to the right in his seat, and that the bus first ran over Callaha with the front passenger-side tire, then again with the two rear passenger-side tires.

RSU-13 Superintendent John McDonald said in a letter to parents Sunday the school bus that struck Callahan has been decommissioned and a substitute driver was assigned to pick up students on that particular route.

“We have been working with the [Maine] Department of Education on a plan to have a replacement bus in our fleet up and running soon, and we appreciate their quick response in supporting us in this effort,” McDonald said, adding that counselors were available on the route and at school.

Rockland Police Chief Carroll added in a Facebook post that the investigation will be time-consuming due to the nature of the crash and the number of passengers on board who witnessed the incident.

“I also want to address the negativity, blaming and other rumors that inflame the emotions of everyone, doesn’t help with this process,” he wrote. “This is a time to grieve and support the family that has suffered a great loss. This is not the time to distract with other non-related things that have nothing to do with this tragedy itself.

“Let the investigation tell the story. Again, I assure you, we will complete a thorough investigation and provide a true series of events that lead to this horrific event,” he continued. “Recognize that we are all suffering. But in the end, let’s keep Brayden’s family in your prayers.”

This is a developing story. STN will provide an update as more information becomes available.