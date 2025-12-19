Pupil Transportation Around the World: A Comparative Look at the U.S. and Colombia

Traveling the world and studying how children get to school has given me a deep appreciation for the difference in how nations approach something as simple—and as complicated—as pupil transportation.

Last month, I compared systems in the U.S. and India. This month, my attention is on Colombia, a country whose breathtaking geography, social dynamics and history shape the school commute in ways that most Americans would never experience in their daily lives. Despite all the differences, the underlying mission remains the same everywhere I go. Communities getting children safely to school so they can learn, grow and reach their potential.

When I think about school transportation in the U.S., the image that immediately comes to mind is that familiar yellow school bus. It’s amazing how recognizable it is—even internationally. No matter where I travel, people know what that yellow bus symbolizes. It represents regulation, structure, stability and the idea that education begins the moment a child steps into a professionally operated transportation system. Nearly 25 million children ride these buses every school day, making it the largest mass transportation system in the U.S. And it operates with a level of uniformity that, in many places around the world, is simply unheard of.

This system isn’t accidental. American school buses are purpose-built from the ground up with safety in mind: Compartmentalized seating, high visibility, reinforced frames, stop arms, flashing lights, emergency exits, and strict federal standards. As someone who has spent years in the fields of safety and security, I’m constantly impressed by the investment our country places in the transportation of its students. And it’s not just the equipment—it’s the people. In the U.S., drivers undergo specialized training not only in vehicle operation but also in behavior management, first aid, emergency evacuation, situational awareness, and increasingly, how to identify potential security threats. Whether you’re in a rural district in Missouri, a suburb in Ohio, or a dense metropolitan area like Chicago or Phoenix, you can expect the same level of commitment and consistency.

Of course, our system has challenges. Anyone who works in pupil transportation knows the constant struggle with driver shortages, bus replacements, new technology integration, and motorists who still don’t understand—or choose to ignore—stop arms. But even with those obstacles, the foundation is solid. There are predictable structures and regulated safety nets that American families have come to trust.

Colombia presents a very different picture—one shaped by dramatic landscapes, economic diversity and a transportation network that must continuously adapt. When I’ve spent time in Colombia’s major cities—Bogotá and Medellín—I’ve seen buses that closely resemble those in the U.S., often operated by private schools or contracted services. These buses usually include attendants responsible for helping younger children board and exit the vehicle safely. The presence of attendants is especially important in cities where the traffic congestion is unlike anything most Americans experience on a regular basis. A 30-minute ride in an American suburb might easily become an hour or more in Bogotá, simply because clogged streets and gridlock are daily realities.

Yet even these city operations are only part of Colombia’s story. Once you leave the urban centers, the transportation landscape changes dramatically. The country’s geography is breathtaking but unforgiving—towering Andean mountains, deep valleys, dense rainforests and winding rural roads carved into hillsides. In small towns and rural villages, I’ve watched children board brightly painted chivas—rugged, colorful buses that are as much a symbol of rural Colombia as the yellow bus is in America. I’ve ridden in colectivos, the shared vans that serve as the backbone of transportation for many families. I’ve seen children climb onto the backs of motorcycles driven by parents or hired riders. In river communities, I’ve watched entire groups of students load into wooden boats at daybreak, drifting along waterways to reach schools that are otherwise inaccessible.

One of the most striking sights I’ve encountered in isolated Andean regions is students traveling to school on horseback or mule-back. For them, it is entirely normal—simply the most reliable way to traverse rugged mountain trails that no motorized vehicle could safely navigate. To an American child, that might sound like something out of a storybook. But in these communities, it is simply life.

These different methods bring different safety challenges. In the U.S., we worry about motorists illegally passing stopped school buses, maintaining aging fleets, rolling out electric buses, securing qualified drivers, and ensuring that our transportation teams are supported and properly trained. The hazards we face largely come from human behavior and modern roadway issues.

In Colombia, the risks can be far more varied and unpredictable. I’ve seen narrow mountain roads so tight that one wrong turn would send a vehicle over a steep drop-off. I’ve seen roads washed out by landslides during the rainy season—forcing communities to carve temporary alternative routes or walk long distances. Some rural roads never see maintenance at all. In certain areas, the presence of criminal or terrorist groups adds an entirely different dimension of risk that American school transportation rarely encounters. Despite these challenges, Colombian communities continue to show remarkable resilience and ingenuity. Many rural drivers have an almost intuitive understanding of the landscape, knowing which curves are the most dangerous, which areas flood quickly, and where rocks tend to fall after a storm.

What stands out the most to me in Colombia is the power of community. I’ve seen neighbors without children pitch in money to keep an old community van running so other people’s children don’t have to trek miles through dangerous terrain. I’ve watched drivers show immense pride in their role because they know they are providing children with opportunities that could shape their futures. I’ve seen parents walk hand-in-hand with their kids along muddy roads, ensuring they reach the main path where they can catch a ride. In indigenous communities, I’ve witnessed elders accompany groups of children through forest paths—viewing education as a shared responsibility rather than an individual task.

Back in the U.S., that same commitment exists, but it takes a different form. Our strength lies in structure—transportation departments with budgets, routing software, regulations, and formalized training programs. Drivers form long-term bonds with students. Administrators work behind the scenes to ensure compliance and safety. School boards debate funding for improvements because they recognize that transportation is not just a logistical service—it’s a vital part of education.

As I compare school buses in the U.S. and Columbia, I keep coming back to the fact that the vehicles may look different, the roads may be different, and the challenges may come in different forms, but the heart behind the work is the same. Whether a child is riding a chiva in the mountains, a wooden boat in the Amazon basin, a motorcycle through a rural town, or a yellow school bus in Texas, the journey to school symbolizes hope, opportunity, and the shared belief that education matters.

Next month, I’ll continue exploring pupil transportation across the globe as we examine Germany. Every country I visit teaches me something new—not just about transportation, but about culture, community, and the universal commitment to keeping children safe as they pursue their futures.

Bret E. Brooks is the chief operating officer for Gray Ram Tactical, LLC, a Missouri-based international consulting and training firm specializing in transportation safety and security. He is a keynote speaker, author of multiple books and articles, and has trained audiences around the world. Reach him directly at BretBrooks@GrayRamTacticalTraining.com.