Terrifying Moments for Father, Son When Pickup Crashes into NY School Bus

A Madison County father and son are recounting the frightening moments after a pickup truck slammed into a stopped school bus, sending debris flying and leaving multiple people injured, reported WKTV News.

According to the news report, the crash happened May 7 at around 7:15 a.m. on Route 20 in front of the Rutkowski family home in Bouckville. Jeremiah Rutkowski, a high school junior, had just walked outside to board the Madison Central School District bus, when he saw the truck approaching.

“I just figured like if that thing’s not going to stop, it’s either going to hit the bus and something’s coming flying at me or the entire truck is coming flying at me,” Jeremiah told local news reporters.

Security video from the home and shared across social media showed the school bus stopped on the roadside as Jeremiah walked toward it, moments before the collision. He quickly jumped back to avoid debris as the truck crashed into the rear of the bus, pushing it farther down the road.

Jeremiah ran back onto the porch while his father, Matt Rutkowski, rushed outside after hearing what he described as the sound of “crunching metal.”

“[My] first priority was to make sure my son was safe and good,” Matt Rutkowski said. “Opening that door, wasn’t sure what would happen, so big sigh of relief. That’s why I instantly gave him a hug.”

Minor Injuries Reported

State Police said 23 students and the bus driver were aboard the bus. The 29-year-old bus driver and two students were transported to a hospital with minor injuries. An adult and two children were inside the pickup truck. The adult was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and later issued numerous tickets for distraction and following too closely.

Matt Rutkowski said he was relieved to find the bus driver alert and students safely exiting the vehicle. He called 911 and, along with passing motorists, helped manage the scene until emergency crews arrived.

Jeremiah said he initially froze in shock before focusing on comforting one of the children from the truck. “Once one of the kids was out of the truck and needed comforting and was sent to the porch, my brain just sort of kicked into that child caring mode,” he said via the report.

Jeremiah, who works as a camp counselor, said his experience helping children took over during the chaotic aftermath. Both father and son said they were grateful no one suffered serious injuries.

“My first thought was for him, then just went through everyone else,” Matt said. “It really makes you appreciate the moment.”

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