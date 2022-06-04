Welcome to STN EXPO Indianapolis 2022

Thank you for joining us at the Crossroads of America! As we inch closer to “normal” – the new normal anyway – we appreciate the dedication of both time and money you and your school district or company made to join us. From driver shortages to delayed school bus orders to rising costs of everything, we all certainly find ourselves in interesting times. But to avoid viewing this reality as a curse, how can the industry flip the script and identify the silver lining?

The STN EXPO Indianapolis holds that key. Starting with the Transportation Director Summit and continuing with the nearly two dozen learning opportunities, we are confident that you will find your time with us spent wisely. The National School Bus Inspection Training returns after a COVID-induced hiatus, and we have some big plans for continuously evolving learning and networking opportunities over the coming years.

The conference discussions will also center on electric school bus adoption, alternative fuels, technology implementation, dealing with supply chain shortages, de-escalation on the school bus, transportation cybersecurity, and much more. Plus, do not miss the trade show, where over four dozen vendors will be exhibiting their latest and greatest offerings.

Please let us and our staff know how we can make your stay comfortable and productive. What do you want to see and experience differently at next year’s event, scheduled for June 2-7, 2023? We look forward to hearing from you.

Related: WATCH: STN EXPO Indy Attendee Interviews

Related: STN EXPO Indianapolis App Available for Download

Related: (STN Podcast E84) Conversations at STN EXPO Indy 2021: Indiana District Stays on the Cutting Edge