(STN Podcast E84) Conversations at STN EXPO Indy 2021: Indiana District Stays on the Cutting Edge

Onsite at the STN EXPO in Indianapolis, Tony and Ryan are joined by Director of Transportation Nathan Oliver from technologically forward Monroe County Community School Corporation in Indiana, who shares how student tracking, tablets and lap/shoulder belts are improving both student safety and driver retention.

He also discusses the district’s current process of fleet electrification, resulting maintenance benefits, the partnerships and training that needed to happen, and some unintended benefits like driver approval and better-behaved students.

