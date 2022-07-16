Welcome to STN EXPO Reno 2022

Welcome to Reno, where the “Biggest Little City in the World” opens its arms to the biggest- and most important little industry in North America! It is our pleasure to once again be hosting STN EXPO in July, when the weather is hot and the thirst for knowledge is at its peak. Summer always presents the industry with a chance to take a breath and charge up for the coming school year.

And electricity is certainly in the air with the infusion of the first $500 million in Clean School Bus Program money, with applications now underway. This week, learn more about the five-year, $5 billion federal program and how it aims to green the nation’s yellow fleet. Federal officials, vehicle manufacturers, infrastructure providers, and student transporters will mingle and learn from each other throughout the entire conference.

There are plenty of other conversations to have as well. In addition to the Green Bus Summit and the Transportation Director Summit, another two dozen sessions are planned to share information on proper wheelchair securement, school bus inspections, proactive security response, Head Start, V2X technology, fleet management amid inflation and supply chain shortages, and much more. Prepare to engage with the nation’s pre-eminent thought leaders in a relaxed yet passionate setting, all to address your unique challenges with takeaways that are sure to move the needle in a positive direction.

As always, the STN staff is here to make your visit comfortable and productive. Let is know how we can be of service!

