(STN Podcast E92) Conversations at STN EXPO Reno: Twin Rivers USD’s Electric School Bus Journey

STN Editor-in-Chief Ryan Gray catches up with Tim Shannon, director of transportation at Twin Rivers Unified School District near Sacramento, California, at the STN EXPO in Reno, Nevada.

Shannon, a pioneer in electric school bus implementation, discusses the district’s journey, funding sources, resulting benefits in his operations and on student riders, vehicle-to-grid charging and the exciting changes happening in the EV market now.

Read more at stnonline.com/tag/electric-bus.

