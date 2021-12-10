Thursday, December 9, 2021
HomeMultimedia(STN Podcast E92) Conversations at STN EXPO Reno: Twin Rivers USD’s Electric...
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E92) Conversations at STN EXPO Reno: Twin Rivers USD’s Electric School Bus Journey

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 92

By Claudia Newton

STN Editor-in-Chief Ryan Gray catches up with Tim Shannon, director of transportation at Twin Rivers Unified School District near Sacramento, California, at the STN EXPO in Reno, Nevada.

Shannon, a pioneer in electric school bus implementation, discusses the district’s journey, funding sources, resulting benefits in his operations and on student riders, vehicle-to-grid charging and the exciting changes happening in the EV market now.

Read more at stnonline.com/tag/electric-bus.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Previous articleZum Raises the Bar on Student Transportation Safety

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

November 2021

This issue of School Transportation News features the STN Transportation Director of the Year, Kayne Smith, as well as...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2021

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Do you feel prepared for new Entry Level Driver Training requirements going into effect in Feb. 2022?
67 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.