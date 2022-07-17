Innovation Choice Awards Highlight Products at STN EXPO Reno

STN EXPO attendees will have the opportunity to vote on their favorite hardware and software products made for the pupil transportation industry.

The STN EXPO Innovation Choice Awards program is open to any individual, organization, or authorized agent who exhibits at STN EXPO 2022 and promotes school transportation products. The product entered must be available in the market for the first time between Jan. 1 and July 20 of this year.

The four categories include: Best Hardware, Best Software, Best Health & Wellness Technology, and Best Green Bus Technology. Attendees will have the option to vote on-site, starting July 17.

Each exhibitor will have a QR code at their booth that attendees can scan to vote during the Trade Show Extravaganza Reception on July 18 and the Trade Show + Lunch on July 19. Voting remains open until July 20. Winners will be announced at a later date.

View the list of exhibitors’ products below. Exhibitors submitted their own product descriptions.

AMYPLY Power (Booth 601)

Categories: Software, Green Bus Tech

Name of Product/Solution: Omega

Description: AMPLY’s OMEGA Charge Management System serves as the nucleus of any fleet charging operation and is the single platform operators need to effectively manage their EVs. The software leverages machine learning and rules-based models to fit customers’ unique needs, responding dynamically in real-time while ensuring vehicles are charged with low-cost energy—with no active management needed. OMEGA is vehicle and charger agnostic, making it easier to begin the journey of electrification. Companies are empowered knowing they can expand their fleets and charging stations with different brands or classes of vehicles with the confidence that OMEGA can seamlessly integrate with whatever products best suit a fleet’s needs. The OMEGA charge management system may include an on-site edge device, called the Site Controller, that physically monitors the electrical load through meters on-site, providing an added layer of data that is automatically transmitted to OMEGA to further improve fleet charging management. To ensure secure operations, OMEGA’s cloud platform and the AMPLY Site Controller operate on a separate, closed network outside of a fleet’s own WAN/LAN. If a customer’s internet or network is compromised, fleet operations will not be affected, allowing AMPLY the ability to ensure secure and resilient operations.

Bytecurve (Booth 445)

Category: Software

Name of Product/Solution: Bytecurve Dispatch and Time Keeping

Description: Bytecurve Dispatch and Timekeeping is a fully integrated platform that allows transportation to automate the dispatch function, manage driver shortages and simplify the timekeeping function. It comes integrated with major routing providers and GPS systems. If you want the ability to do more with less, improve operational KPIs, and pay employees accurately with minimal effort, Bytecurve is the one and only platform in the industry.

Freedman Seating (Booth 444)

Category: Software

Name of Product/Solution: SeatLink

Description: As federal and local regulations continue to advance transportation safety initiatives, including 3-point seat belt usage, SeatLink offers a practical extension to just offering seat belts. The system displays and tracks the occupancy and belt status of passenger seats and provides visual alerts for the driver. SeatLink is an expandable system up to 90 passengers for heavy-duty, midsize, paratransit, school bus and more. Powered by InterMotive.

Georef Systems

Category: Software

Name of Product/Solution: not provided

Description: not provided

GreenPower

Category: Green Bus Tech

Name of Product/Solution: not provided

Description: not provided

Halosil International, Inc. (Booth 449)

Category: Health & Wellness

Name of Product/Solution: HaloFogger POD

Description: Halosil has been providing U.S. Environmental Protection Agency approved healthcare grade disinfection to schools for over a decade. The Halo Disinfection System is validated to destroy pathogens that cause infection and illness including spores, bacteria, mold and viruses such as COVID, Influenza and Monkeypox. Now, an innovative new addition to the Halo system, the HaloFogger POD, makes this same elevated level of disinfection available to school buses. The labor-saving HaloFogger POD is a touchless, fast and easy-to-use fogger that kills pathogens on all surfaces in the bus, and in the air. Plus, the HaloFogger POD does not need electricity to operate, it is powered by compressed air so it can be easily deployed in remote locations. The motorized cart option carries and recharges up to 24 HaloFogger POD devices. 96 buses can be treated in one shift by one person! The dry fog will not wet or damage surfaces, does not leave a sticky residue, and will not harm electronics. HaloMist disinfectant, the EPA-registered disinfectant approved for use in the HaloFogger POD, is a ready-to-use, 5-percent hydrogen peroxide-based formula. HaloMist can be shipped by ground or air and has an incomparable 2-year shelf life. Simply put, the Halo Disinfection System with HaloFogger POD is the most effective and affordable solution to help your school system transport students, not germs!

Highland Electric

Category: Green Bus Tech

Name of Product/Solution: not provided

Description: not provided

HopSkipDrive

Category: Software

Name of Product/Solution: not provided

Description: not provided

In-Charge Energy Inc. (Booth 515)

Categories: Hardware

Name of Product/Solution: ICE 30kW Bi-Directional

Description: ICE-30 is a compact, bi-directional, DCFC capable of charging with one or two connectors and supports both CCS and CHAdeMO standards. This DC Wallbox is designed for easy wall mounting or can be attached to our pedestal, which includes cable management and convenience lighting. The ICE-30 is easy to operate with an intuitive touchscreen display and is ideal for bus fleets, fleet charging and a variety of parking applications where shorter charge times are necessary.

Ingevity

Category: Green Bus Tech

Name of Product/Solution: not provided

Description: not provided

InterMotive Vehicle Controls (Booth 442)

Categories: Hardware, Health & Wellness

Name of Product/Solution: SafeSTOPS (Student Transportation Off-loading Protection System)

Description: SafeSTOPS will help prevent students and objects (e.g. backpacks) from being caught in the door during the off-loading process thus preventing injury to the student. SafeSTOPS use ultra-sonic sensors to detect that there is an object just outside the passenger door. When an object is detected and the vehicle is not in park, an audible alarm sounds to alert the driver to check the outside door area. There is also an optional shift lock to lock the shifter in park when the door is open to prevent movement of the vehicle during the loading and unloading process.

Name of Product/Solution: CATalert

Description: CATalert is an anti-theft alarm for catalytic converters. When the thief cuts the CATalert wire to the catalytic converter, CATalert honks the horn for five minutes (programmable time). There is also an output that can be connected to the internal lights (to flash when the wire is cut) and/or a telematics system. There are applications for 1, 2 or 3 catalytic converters. CATalert is quicker to install than cages and less expensive than most solutions for vehicles equipped with two or more catalytic converters.

Netradyne

Category: Software

Name of Product/Solution: not provided

Description: not provided

Nuvve

Category: Software, Green Bus Tech

Name of Product/Solution: not provided

Description: not provided

Pegasus Specialty Vehicles

Category: Green Bus Tech

Name of Product/Solution: not provided

Description: not provided

PERC

Category: Software, Green Bus Tech

Name of Product/Solution: not provided

Description: not provided

Premier Wireless Business Technology Solutions

Category: Software

Name of Product/Solution: not provided

Description: not provided

Propane Fueling Solutions (Booth 529)

Category: Green Bus Tech

Name of Product/Solution: Fuel, Power, EV Skid

Description: Off Grid fueling station that allows for propane and or electric vehicle filling or charging.

Rosco Vision (Booth 535)

Category: Hardware

Name of Product/Solution: Digital Camera and Monitor System (DCAMS)

Description: The Rosco DCAMS has been engineered to replace the exterior rear vision mirrors on commercial vehicles. The digital cameras cover the views shown in both the flat lens and convex lens of the rear-view mirror heads. The DCAMS offers better visibility of the areas on the sides of the bus and more coverage than the traditional rear-view mirrors on commercial vehicles. DCAMS benefits include wider and deeper field-of-view (FOV), smaller blind zones, better visibility and brighter images during the day and night, Clearer images in all weather conditions, aerodynamic design offers fuel savings and efficient operations, and small camera profiles and high mounting locations to prevent impacts with objects.

Safety Vision (Booth 422)

Category: Software

Name of Product/Solution: Safety Net 5.0 & 9000NVR

Description: SafetyNet 5.0 is our latest unified fleet video management software solution that provides complete remote access and control over all fleet bus video. SN 5.0 provides a high-level dashboard view displaying key data to ensure transportation directors uncluttered insight into events, alerts and overall vehicle operations including GPS location. Directors will now have greater control over all vehicles and video remotely via Wi-Fi or cellular – all within a single application! – Track vehicles in real-time and stream live video with just a few clicks – View in-depth system performance details, receive email health alerts and custom reports – Wirelessly download video, manage all download activity and server storage – Easily search and playback recorded video, all synchronized with vehicle metadata (speed, GPS location, turn signals, brakes, etc.) – Manage users and track every action, perform wireless firmware updates and more.

Category: Hardware

Name of Product/Solution: Safety Vision 9000 NVR

Description: The 9000 NVR is Safety Vision’s topline network video recorder that provides superior high-definition surveillance with recording resolutions up to 4K. The SV 9000 NVR firmware is interchangeable from Linux OS (proprietary) to Windows OS (non-proprietary) providing an open architecture capable of integrating with most enterprise-level open VMS platforms. Directors will now be able to record video events up to 4k resolution providing industry-leading detail for event forensics. With up to 16TB of solid-state storage, the 9000 NVR can support up to 36 IP cameras via eight M12 PoE ports. Equipped with a built-in, Wi-Fi-6 wireless module, internal backup battery and power supply, and an EN50155 compliant design, the 9000 NVR allows for fewer peripheral devices simplifying installation and maintenance. The technology allows for a fully integrated district or agency, meaning transportation video and building security video can all be integrated together. This allows the user to track all movement of students and district employees on one video platform. Customers will now be able leverage detections using Edge-AI computer vision cameras for Passenger Counting for one or two door configurations, and Pedestrian Detections including if passengers are left on a vehicle. Edge-AI Computer Vision replaces the processing power needed locally for recorders and also a customer’s server to handling these tasks locally on the cameras themselves. With reducing processing power also reduces the need for multiple devices. For example, prior people counting technologies used ToF cameras, not allowing to record events and digital screens a computer could only understand. Now computer vision allows detections plus recording events for any user to understand.

The Lion Electric Company (Booth 552)

Category: Green Bus Tech

Name of Product/Solution: LionA

Description: The LionA is an all-electric mini school bus created for school transportation. Entirely designed and manufactured by Lion Electric, the LionA meets all school transportation requirements while reducing the environmental footprint. Designed for kids with special needs in mind, the LionA is purpose-built to optimize your transportation experience and ensure the safety of everyone on board.

The Mobility House (Booth 115)

Category: Software, Green Bus Tech

Name of Product/Solution: ChargePilot

Description: ChargePilot, the intelligent Charging and Energy Management system from The Mobility House, is the ideal system to use to operate your electric bus charging infrastructure. It provides monitoring, control, and data insights. Dynamic load management allows fleet operators to minimize electricity costs while ensuring that all buses will be ready to dispatch on time. The local controller ensures that smart charging will not be interrupted, even in case of internet outage. Interoperable software via open interfaces ensures that your charging depot can use any type of equipment and scale over time as needed. 24/7 error monitoring and management ensures that charger uptime is maximized. It’s a single software interface that gives you complete control and oversight over all of your charging depots, no matter how many sites you have to manage.

Transfinder (Booth 207)

Category: Software

Name of Product/Solution: Transfinder Trifecta

Description: Routefinder PLUS is a fully customizable user experience ready for your organization. Build and manage your school’s data about students, as well as stops, routes, field trips, drivers and vehicles all in one place. The platform offers unlimited User Defined Fields, customized views, safe route creation and automatic stop assignments, and a Custom Report Writer to let you access the information you need. In Routefinder PLUS, you can have your district policies baked into your routing system so your routes comply with rules and regulations your district has set, such as preventing students from crossing the street to get on the bus. Woven into PLUS is Transfinder’s proprietary Artificial Intelligence Optimization technology, capturing your staff’s institutional knowledge and “learning” with each stop and route created. PLUS also includes Formfinder, for easy form creation, and Chatfinder, for interaction with team members, imbedded in the platform. Stopfinder Communication Parent App- Parents and authorized guardians or family members will have live access to their children’s bus assignments. They will be informed and receive critical updates from transportation. The two-way communication tool allows parents and district personnel to communicate/chat in real-time and attach documents and pictures over a secure system. Communication can be 1-to-1 or groups based on a number of factors, including school building, grade or region. All this is available to an unlimited number of families. Communicate realtime via chat, message with attachments to 1:1 parents or groups.



Stopfinder with GeoAlerts Parent App- To go a step beyond communicating schedules and sending announcements, Stopfinder has the ability to integrate with GPS hardware on the bus. Your district can then provide near real-time information to parents and guardians. Parents and administrators can create ‘alert zones’ around a stop, a school, or at any point along the route. When the bus drives through the zone, according to the GPS unit, the alert is sent. Parents and students will know when the bus is getting close and can help make life in the mornings and afternoons that much easier.



Wayfinder- Turn-by-Turn directions with your actual routing maps can be seen and heard by drivers for real-time navigation using the Wayfinder app. Wayfinder provides onscreen visual guidance and voice directions as you drive. Set the screen to go dark while the bus is in motion if required by state law or district policy. Wayfinder was designed for K-12 showing drivers the planned route, driving path and stop approach point. As drivers need to be rerouted they’ll have access to their local district maps to know and avoid unsafe turns and streets. Add an attendance component so you can click student riders onscreen or with optional RFID card readers. Transfinder offers districts a fully integrated solution by providing the software solutions to manage transportation operations districtwide and the hardware as well for drivers to manage form submissions, vehicle substitutions, route navigation, and tracking student ridership as well. Transfinder utilizes Samsung Tab Active3 ruggedized tablets that can easily mount into the vehicle.

Valeo Thermal Commercial Vehicles North America

Category: Health & Wellness

Name of Product/Solution: Fuel, Power, EV Skid

Description: Off Grid fueling station that allows for propane and or electric vehicle filling or charging.

Zonar (Booth 315)

Category: Green Bus Tech

Name of Product/Solution: Zonar EVIR EV Configuration

Description: The only patented electronic verification inspection reporting, now tailored to electric buses. One pencil-whipped miss can cause a costly accident. Instead, use the Zonar EVIR system to make sure each one is performed correctly and the results are captured accurately—every time. Also, ensure electric buses are adequately charged for their route.

Category: Software

Name of Product/Solution: Zonar MyView Ridership

Description: Parents can now track a student rider’s bus at any given moment. The app gives parents and guardians one less thing to worry about. It also provides reliable bus information when things change making planning the day easier. Enabled by Zonar Z Pass, each student rider carries a small card that they scan each time they board and exit their bus. The Z Pass scanner, which is installed on the bus, logs their student ID number, date, location and time of that scan. That information is immediately and securely available to the authorized parent on their MyView mobile app. Parents know what’s going on and when. Be instantly alerted in the app or via text when their rider gets on and off the bus. Receive timely updates regarding bus or route changes. Districts can also add bus tracking so parents can choose how to track their child’s bus.

Category: Hardware

Name of Product/Solution: Zonar LD TCU

Description: The Zonar LD TCU is designed to meet the evolving needs of light-duty vehicles within fleets, including access to detailed vehicle telematics data and diagnostics to improve performance, efficiency, and security. The LD TCU provides light-duty vehicles with a simple plug-and-play telematics solution for their light-duty vehicles, providing the same essential Zonar Ground Traffic Control reporting as the Zonar V4 telematics device designed for light-duty, heavy-duty and off-highway vehicles. Data collected by the LD TCU is compressed, encrypted, and transmitted to Zonar data centers over a private VPN. This high-resolution path data allows users to see the location of every one of their vehicles, with an exact record of every action performed, during every trip.