Download the Official 2022 TSD Conference & Trade Show App

Attendees of the annual Transporting Students with Special Needs and Disabilities (TSD) Conference held in Frisco, Texas this month are invited to download the free event app to create individual daily schedules of sessions they want to attend as well as research vendors presenting products and solutions at the trade show.

Normally held in March, the event was permanently moved to November after two consecutive years of delays caused first by COVID-19 and then by the historic school bus driver shortage.

The app sponsored by Transfinder provides event safety guidelines that detail the health and safety protocols taken by the staff of STN Media, which produces the TSD Conference, and host Embassy Suites and Frisco Convention Center.

The conference begins Tuesday, Nov. 8 with a welcome session and orientation and then an off-site reception at Topgolf Allen. The conference education begins the following morning with an opening keynote by Dr. Stephen Sroka on using relationships to overcome personal and professional adversity.

The app is available for download by searching for CrowdCompass in the Apple App Store and Google Play. Once downloaded, sign on with the email address used during registration to receive the confirmation code.

Editor’s note — Be sure to delete any previous STN conference app on CrowdCompass prior to downloading.

The app provides a daily agenda and gives users the ability to add select sessions to a unique calendar with reminders. It also provides detail on each speaker, including contact information and links to their individual sessions. When in a session, users can take notes and photos on their mobile devices and share with others via email or social sites.

The app also allows attendees to take a survey on each session and to rate the speakers as well as set up searchable profiles for networking with other attendees.

It provides information on the vendors scheduled to attend the trade show on Nov. 10 with the Tailgate reception and continuing the next morning. The app includes a map of the trade show floor, the convention center and the city of Frisco.

The TSD Conference & Trade Show returns to Frisco, located northeast of downtown Dallas, Nov. 15-20, 2023.

