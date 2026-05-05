School Bus Fuel Innovation, Technology Education Meet at STN EXPO West

The Bus Technology Summit and Green Bus Summit return to Reno, Nevada this July during the STN EXPO West conference.

The Bus Technology Summit begins Sunday, July 12 with live product labs presented by companies representing different facets of the student transportation space. Solutions include routing software, safety features, fleet optimization, student ridership, transportation communications and more. Attendees will select labs to attend based on operational needs and will interact with vendors to ask targeted questions and get a closer look at the technology solutions transforming the industry.

The Sunday labs will be presented by Transfinder, First Light Safety Products, Alpha Route, Geotab, Samsara, BusRight and Verra Mobility. Labs continue Monday, July 13 with SafeFleet, Tyler Technologies, School-Radio, CalAmp, Cummins/Accelera and HopSkipDrive.

Zonar CEO Charles Kriete will present a “CEO Talk” on Sunday morning to discuss the technology trends impacting the student transportation industry. The following morning, ZUM’s COO and co-founder Vivek Garg will present his “Tech Talk” to conference attendees.

Meanwhile, the Green Bus Summit will focus on green leadership that enables attendees to discover the latest advancements in sustainable transportation. A wide-range of speakers from OEMs, school districts using low-emission fuel options, and industry experts will share operational considerations, real-life experiences and tips to find the best fuel option for their operations. Sessions will be presented by Blue Bird, Thomas Built Buses, Micro Bird, the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) and IC Bus. The Green Bus Summit sessions will also be held on Sunday and Monday.

The two Summits meet for an immersive outdoor experience Sunday night at the STN EXPO West Ride and Drive/Live Technology Demo. Attendees will ride electric, propane and low-emission diesel school buses from Blue Bird, IC Bus, Micro Bird, RIDE and PERC. In addition, they will visit Zonar, Tyler Technologies, Transfinder and ZUM for more live product demos and networking with vendors for real-time discovery of solutions to take home to their districts.

The evening will include an energetic networking atmosphere with food and beverages, interactive games and a live DJ. Attendees will not only network with companies providing transportation solutions but meet other transportation professionals to have the conversations that are driving innovation in the industry.

Find the full conference agenda and registration details at stnexpo.com/west. STN EXPO West will be held July 9-15 at the Peppermill Resort in Reno, Nevada. The conference will feature hands-on training classes including the National School Bus Inspection Training Program, educational sessions, the Transportation Director Summit leadership event, the STN EXPO West Trade Show and other unique networking events.

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