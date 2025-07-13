Gallery: Attendees Get Hands-On with School Bus Inspections at STN EXPO West

RENO, Nev. — The National School Bus Inspection Training Program developed by school bus maintenance and inspection expert Marshall Casey, formerly the director of maintenance for the South Carolina Department of Education, trains technicians on how to conduct regular vehicle inspections, above and beyond state or federal Department of Transportation guidance.

Friday’s agenda included six hours of classroom instruction, including preparation for a written exam. On Saturday, attendees traveled to Washoe County School District’s south transportation facility, practiced identifying defects on real school buses and got an overview of electric school bus high-voltage identification.

The class was taught by school district fleet maintenance professionals and representatives from Long Beach (California) Clean Cities, the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence, and the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.