Gallery: Intensive, Interactive Training on Day 2 of STN EXPO West

RENO, Nev. — Jon Petz, a former sales executive turned professional magician, led dozens of transportation supervisors and vendor partners in discussions about creating genuine team connections.

Another group was bused Saturday to nearby Washoe County School District for the hands-on portion of the National School Bus Inspection Training, which included hands-on identification of defects on real school buses and an overview of electric school bus high-voltage components.

Back at the Peppermill Resort Casino, Darren Reaume of sponsor Q’Straint/Sure-Lok led an advanced course designed for experienced transportation directors, supervisors and trainers on wheelchair securement, troubleshooting techniques and best practice recommendations.

Additionally, the “So, You Wanna Be Transportation Supervisor?” seminar returned with an all-star panel of student transportation experts that provided best practices for attendees who wish to transition into a supervisory role, or who are looking to brush up on their managerial skillsets.

Advertisement

The day closed out with a “Fire & Ice” themed welcome party sponsored by Transfinder and School Bus Logistics.