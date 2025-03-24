Monday, March 24, 2025
Event News

Gallery: Ride & Drive Caps Day of Technology Demos, Green Energy Panels

By Claudia Newton

Both Bus Technology Summit and Green Bus Summit sessions and demonstrations were held throughout Sunday, beginning with addresses from Nicole Portee, associate superintendent of operations at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools in North Carolina, and Charles Kriete, president and CEO of Zonar.

Supplier representatives and student transporters led live demos and informative panels on various topics of green energy and modern technology.

Conference sessions were also held on transporting students with disabilities, shop management, the “Danger Zone” at school bus stops, routing for school startup, and the leadership challenge.

Dinner and drinks were served during that evening’s Bus Technology Summit/Green Bus Summit Technology Demonstration and Green Bus Ride & Drive Experience at the world renowned Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Photos by Vince Rios Creative & STN staff. 

