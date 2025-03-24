Forest River Announces Evolution of Management Structure

ELKHART, Ind. – Forest River, Inc. today announced that co-CEO David Wright will be retiring in April. Wright had led the Bus & Van division with dedication and leadership for 22 years, building it into the country’s leading manufacturer of buses and vans for both the private and public sectors, before assuming the role of co-CEO with Doug Gaeddert.

Wright’s decision to retire is deeply personal, following the recent passing of his longtime friend, mentor, and Forest River founder, Pete Liegl. Having executed the near-term transitional strategy, he determined the timing is right to step away from the day-to-day responsibilities.

“It has been the greatest honor of my career to be part of this incredible company and to

work alongside the most talented and selfless team in the industry,” said Wright. “Forest

River’s leadership remains exceptionally strong, with a deep bench of individuals who are

more than qualified to continue driving our success. The foundation we’ve built ensures that Forest River’s legacy will only grow stronger.”

Wright’s departure marks the next evolution for Forest River’s senior management team since the passing of Pete Liegl in November 2024. Updates include the following:

– Co-CEO Doug Gaeddert, who previously led the Recreational Vehicle division for

25+ years, assumes the role of sole CEO.

– Darrel Ritchie, who started with Forest River in 2002, continues in his role as Chief

Financial Officer.

– Douglas A. Wright, previously the General Manager, Bus & Van, moves to the role of

Group General Manager, reporting to Doug Gaeddert. Doug brings experience,

operational expertise and a tremendous familiarity with all aspects of the organization.

“I’m sad to see my good friend and uniquely gifted colleague David Wright retire, but I

certainly understand and respect his decision,” said Doug Gaeddert. “Working alongside Pete together like we did for all those years, and accomplishing so much in that time has been an incredible experience. I’m grateful for what David built, including the strong management team that he leaves in place.”

Forest River extends its deepest gratitude to David for his years of dedicated service and

contributions to the company’s success. While he will be greatly missed on a daily basis, his impact on Forest River’s culture and operations will endure for years to come.

About Forest River, Inc.

Founded in 1996 by Pete Liegl, Forest River, Inc. has evolved into North America’s largest

manufacturer of recreational vehicles, cargo trailers, pontoon boats, and commercial vehicles including buses, vans, and trucks. Its portfolio includes market share leaders in every category, and it is the country’s leading manufacturer of buses and vans for both the private and public sectors. Based in Elkhart, Indiana, Forest River employs 14,000+ employees in 100+ facilities in more than a half dozen states. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on customer satisfaction, Forest River is proud to be a Berkshire Hathaway company.