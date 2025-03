CONCORD, N.C. — STN EXPO East in North Carolina wrapped up with a Trade Show featuring vendors from technology companies to OEMs to alternative transportation providers and more.

The night ended with a reception featuring food and drinks with a theme fitting for the postseason college basketball tournaments. Vendors and attendees were encouraged to show team pride by wearing their favorite basketball jerseys, team colors, or sporty chic attire.

(Photos by Vincent Rios Creative.)