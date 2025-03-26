First Student Partners with Tacoma Public Schools to Introduce New Electric School Buses

CINCINNATI, Ohio – First Student, the leader in school transportation and electrification, today announced the deployment of 14 electric school buses in partnership with Tacoma Public Schools. This new deployment builds on a strong relationship between Tacoma’s Student Transportation Services and First Student, who currently provide around 5,000 students with daily school bus transportation.

The electric school buses will complement the school district’s existing fleet and uphold First Student’s key values of innovation and sustainability, representing a step toward a cleaner future for students who rely on school transportation every day. This initiative reinforces Tacoma Public Schools and First Student’s shared commitment to safe, reliable and forward-thinking transportation solutions.

Thanks to funding through the Washington State Department of Ecology for three buses and the US EPA Clean School Bus Program round two for 11 buses, the electric buses will offer a large benefit to students by providing a cleaner, quieter and safer ride while reducing carbon emissions and improving air quality. Electric buses require less maintenance and cut fuel costs, allowing Tacoma Public Schools to reinvest those savings into educational initiatives, classroom resources, and student enrichment programs.

“Our ongoing partnership with Tacoma Public Schools reflects our commitment to building a cleaner, healthier future for the communities we serve,” said Kevin Matthews, Head of Electrification at First Student. “As the industry leader with the most electric buses deployed in North America, we are proud to drive over five million students daily and have already logged nearly six million electric miles. At First Student, one of our core values is to care for students. Electric buses help us meet that goal by providing a smoother, quieter ride that helps students start their day focused and ready to learn.”

“Tacoma Public Schools is committed to making environmentally responsible decisions that benefit both our students and the community,” said Josh Garcia, superintendent of Tacoma Public Schools. “Partnering with First Student allows us to enhance our transportation services while reducing our carbon footprint, creating a more sustainable, safe and efficient future for our students and the environment. This initiative aligns with our strategic goals by improving health and safety through cleaner air, enhancing operational efficiency with modernized transportation, and strengthening partnerships that support student success. Investing in sustainable solutions ensures a safe learning environment that promotes academic achievement and well-being for all students.”

At a joint celebratory event held today, officials including Tacoma Public School Board Member Elizabeth Bonbright, Director of Transportation Zachary Midles, Clean Air Agency CEO Chrissy Cooley, Tacoma Public Utilities Board Chair John O’Loughlin, and two students from the Science and Math Institute, along with representatives from Pierce County Planning and Public Works, Pierce Transit, Tacoma Education Dream Fund, and the Washington State Department of Ecology and Air Quality Program touted the long-term, measurable benefits of electric school buses on our youth and gave community members the chance to ride in an electric school bus and feel the difference for themselves.

About First Student:

As North America’s leading school transportation solutions provider, First Student strives to provide unmatched care and the safest ride to school to 5.5 million students daily. With a team of highly trained drivers, the company will complete 1 billion student trips during the 2024-25 school year. First Student delivers reliable, quality services, including full-service transportation and management, special-needs transportation, fleet electrification, route optimization, scheduling, maintenance, and charter services. Its fleet includes about 45,000 buses.