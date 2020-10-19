Monday, October 19, 2020
A-Z Bus Sales Delivers First Electric School Buses in California through the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Program to Columbia Union School District

Colton, Calif. — A-Z Bus Sales, Inc., a leading provider of clean transportation solutions, delivered the first all-electric school buses in California under the VW Mitigation Trust Plan. Columbia Union School District received the buses in early October, the first of many electric school buses under this program to replace older high-polluting diesel buses.

“A-Z Bus and Blue Bird continue to lead the way with new innovative technologies for pupil transportation, and we are excited for Columbia Union and their role as trailblazers in the state of California. Converting old diesel-powered school buses to zero-emission electric technology protects our school-age children. It also helps our communities in California clean the air,” said John Landherr, CEO, and Chairman of A-Z Bus Sales.

The purpose of the VW Environmental Mitigation Trust is to fully mitigate the excess NOx emissions caused by VW’s illegal actions. In California, that amounts to 10,000 tons of NOx. Implementing California’s Beneficiary Mitigation Plan will fully mitigate the excess NOx and commits to long-term air quality and climate goals by investing in zero-emission technologies. Approximately 425 vehicles are in the process of replacement under the program, including school, shuttle, and transit buses.

“Transitioning older school buses into new zero-emission buses is a critical piece in improving air quality and public health,” said Samir Sheikh, Executive Director/Air Pollution Control Officer. “Protecting the health of our most vulnerable residents – our children – is paramount.”

The Blue Bird electric school bus utilizes technology by Cummins Electrified Power. Cummins has over 100 years in drivetrain innovation. With local warranty centers throughout the state, it offers an unparalleled level of support. The buses have a range of up to 120 miles of range and make full use of regenerative braking technology to maximize route lengths.

Joe Aldridge, Superintendent at Columbia Union School District, said, “We are very excited to put these busses into service for our community. It is amazing that our little district can be a leader for our county, region, and state in implementing this grant. These buses provide a smooth quiet ride that produces no emissions directly. Our students will continue to benefit from these buses for years to come. Thank you to A-Z Bus Sales and all of our partners who helped in this process.”

A-Z Bus Sales works closely with school districts to help source funding opportunities for school bus replacements and the critical infrastructure required to support the electric buses. Anticipated savings to school districts with an electric school bus include up to 80% savings in fuel costs with up to 50% savings on maintenance over a traditional diesel-powered vehicle. A-Z Bus offers school districts proven zero-emissions school buses in every type and configuration.

About A-Z Bus Sales, Inc.

A-Z Bus Sales, Inc. is a transportation dealer-distributor serving the education, government, public sector, commercial, and private fleet markets with a broad portfolio of clean passenger transportation solutions. The 100% employee-owned company specializes in clean alternative fuel products. A-Z Bus provides sales, service, parts, and financing for both new and pre-owned buses. Founded in 1976, A-Z Bus Sales has built a reputation for long-lasting customer relationships, professionalism and integrity, and the share positions in markets served. Headquartered in Colton, California, the company has multiple sales and service locations serving California and Hawaii. More information is available at www.a-zbus.com or by calling 800.437.5522.

