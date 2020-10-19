Monday, October 19, 2020
Home Industry Releases Transfinder Releases Its CARES Act Incentive
Industry Releases

Transfinder Releases Its CARES Act Incentive

Transfinder CARES Act helps districts overcome budget challenges

Schenectady, NY — Transfinder Corp. has released its own CARES Act designed to help schools overcome budgetary challenges caused by the pandemic by reducing the cost to access its award-winning software and deferring payments until July 2021.

CARES stands for Client Aid Relief for (r)Evolutionary Software. For as little as $4,995, districts can get started with Transfinder’s industry-leading Routefinder PLUS software. Routefinder PLUS is the browser-based routing software that utilizes Transfinder’s proprietary Artificial Intelligence Optimization (AIO) that builds the safest routes and bus stops in school transportation.

PLUS has proven to be critical software used by schools from coast-to-coast who are dealing with complex routing needs as districts have adopted a number of complex schedules, including multiple tiers, A/B days and hybrid schedules of in-person and virtual instruction. PLUS assists districts with formulating multiple “what if” scenarios. PLUS also offers Smart Routing and Flexible Routing, giving users the ability to define custom maneuvers, travel regions and curb approaches. And since PLUS is browser-based, routers can access the software anywhere they have internet access.

One key aspect of the CARES Act is that it provides districts with the ability to make flexible payments while gaining immediate access to Routefinder PLUS.

“We speak with schools every day and we know many have been hit extremely hard by the pandemic. Budgets are in disarray,” Transfinder President and CEO Antonio Civitella said. “That led us to create our own relief package, helping districts access our innovative software for as low as $4,995. With this CARES Act, we are truly investing in schools.”

Routefinder PLUS received the Most Innovative Software last month at the Bus Technology Summit, voted on by 1,250 attendees. Transfinder is also known for its award-winning customer service.

Districts interested in participating in the Transfinder CARES Act must themselves act by Dec. 31, 2020. To get started, email getplus@transfinder.com or call 800-373-3609.

About Transfinder

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Schenectady, New York, Transfinder is a national leader in intelligent transportation systems, providing transportation management systems and services to municipalities, school districts and adult care facilities. Transfinder, an Inc. magazine “fastest-growing company” for 11 consecutive years, has offices in Austin, Texas, and Shanghai, China. The software company, named the Best Place to Work and Top Workplace, develops and supports routing and scheduling solutions for optimal transportation logistics. For more information, visit www.transfinder.com.

Previous articleStudent Transportation of America Celebrates National School Bus Safety Week and Debuts Informational Website, “Working Together to Stay Safe”
Next articleA-Z Bus Sales Delivers First Electric School Buses in California through the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Program to Columbia Union School District

RELATED ARTICLES

Industry Releases

A-Z Bus Sales Delivers First Electric School Buses in California through the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Program to Columbia Union School District

Colton, Calif. — A-Z Bus Sales, Inc., a leading provider of clean transportation solutions, delivered the first all-electric school buses in California under the...
Read more
Industry Releases

Student Transportation of America Celebrates National School Bus Safety Week and Debuts Informational Website, “Working Together to Stay Safe”

Wall, N.J. — Student Transportation of America (STA), a leader in school transportation, safety and fleet services, is celebrating the National Association for Pupil Transportation’s (NAPT)...
Read more
Industry Releases

First Student Reminds Motorists Red Lights Mean Stop During National School Bus Safety Week

CINCINNATI, Ohio — More school buses are on the roads now as an increasing number of students return to the classroom for the first...
Read more
Industry Releases

National School Bus Safety Week (Oct. 19–23) Promotes Safety Aspects of Yellow School Bus

Austin, Texas — Annually held during the third full week of October, National School Bus Safety Week encourages parents, students, teachers, motorists, school bus...
Read more
Industry Releases

BusPatrol Partners with Carroll County Public Schools to Outfit World’s Most Advanced School Bus Fleet

LORTON, Va. — In an industry-first, BusPatrol has announced a new partnership that will see all 311 Carroll County Public Schools buses fully equipped...
Read more
Industry Releases

Navistar Board of Directors Issues Response to Letter from TRATON

LISLE, Ill. — Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) issued a response from its Board of Directors to the letter it received from TRATON SE...
Read more

Digital Editions

Digital Editions

October 2020

This month’s issue features articles on this year’s ‘Rising Stars’ as well as articles on tablets, grants, and more. Read...
Read more

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Digital Editions

Buyer’s Guide 2020

Find the latest vehicle production data, state student ridership and budget reports, industry trends and contact information for state,...
Read more

Multimedia

Poll

Is your school district or bus company short school bus drivers?
181 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.