Blue Bird Announces Resignation of President; Phil Horlock to Remain as President and CEO

MACON, Ga.-Blue Bird Corporation (Nasdaq: BLBD), the leader in electric and low-emission school buses, today announced that Britton Smith has resigned from his position as President, effective September 28, 2024.

Mr. Smith has decided to step down for personal reasons. The Company respects his decision and wishes him well in his future endeavors. Mr. Smith will step down from the Company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire Blue Bird team, I want to express our gratitude to Britton for his leadership and contributions to the Company,” said Doug Grimm, Chairman of the Board. “We wish him all the best in the future.”

Following Mr. Smith’s departure, Blue Bird’s current Chief Executive Officer, Phil Horlock, will assume the additional role of President and continue to lead the Company, as he has for nearly 14 years.

“It has been an honor to serve as President of Blue Bird,” said Britton Smith. “My decision to step down is driven by personal reasons and I need to focus on these important aspects of my life at this time. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to our employees and partners for their support during my tenure.”

Blue Bird remains focused on executing its profitable growth plan, leading in the deployment of clean alternative-powered school buses and delivering value for its shareholders, customers, dealers and employees.

About Blue Bird Corporation:

Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD) is recognized as a technology leader and innovator of school buses since its founding in 1927. Our dedicated team members design, engineer and manufacture school buses with a singular focus on safety, reliability, and durability. School buses carry the most precious cargo in the world 25 million children twice a day making them the most trusted mode of student transportation. The company is the proven leader in low- and zero-emission school buses with more than 20,000 propane, natural gas, and electric powered buses in operation today. Blue Bird is transforming the student transportation industry through cleaner energy solutions. For more information on Blue Bird’s complete product and service portfolio, visit www.blue-bird.com.