ChargePoint and Eaton launch breakthrough ultrafast DC V2G chargers and power infrastructure to accelerate the future of EV charging

CAMPBELL, Calif. CLEVELAND, Ohio, – ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT), a leading provider of EV charging solutions, together with intelligent power management company Eaton, today announced an ultrafast charging architecture with end-to-end power infrastructure for public charging and fleets. ChargePoint Express Grid, powered by Eaton, is a vehicle-to-grid (V2G) capable solution that delivers up to 600kW of power for passenger EVs and can provide megawatt charging for heavy-duty commercial applications.

The innovative integration of ChargePoint’s Express chargers with Eaton’s end-to-end electrical solutions delivers a powerful solution to overcome grid constraints, addressing the challenge of how to cost-effectively scale charging for the growing number of EVs entering service. By leveraging Eaton’s Everything as a Grid approach and integrated V2G capabilities, the system can seamlessly synchronize onsite renewables, energy storage and vehicle batteries with local energy markets to help fleets significantly reduce fueling costs. When deployed at scale with participating utilities, the joint architecture can even help balance the electric grid.

“The new ChargePoint Express architecture, and particularly the Express Grid variant, will take DC fast charging to levels of performance and cost not previously imagined. This latest technological breakthrough further demonstrates our commitment to deliver innovation,” said Rick Wilmer, CEO of ChargePoint. “Combined with Eaton’s end-to-end grid capabilities, ChargePoint is delivering solutions to help EVs win on pure economics, regardless of tax incentives or government support.”

“Accelerating electrification at scale hinges on industry-changing technology from trusted manufacturers that can be deployed faster while achieving new levels of reliability and efficiency at a significantly lower cost,” said Paul Ryan, vice president and general manager of energy transition at Eaton. “Our partnership with ChargePoint is an accelerator for innovation in electrification, with novel technology today and into the future that makes going electric the smart choice.”

Eaton will custom engineer each Express configuration with comprehensive power infrastructure delivered site-ready with the option of a skid-mounted solution to expedite installation, reduce equipment requirements, and simplify connection to the grid and distributed energy resources (DERs). Eaton also plans to commercialize solid-state transformer technology in the next year through its recent acquisition of Resilient Power Systems Inc. to support DC applications in the EV market and beyond.

The ChargePoint Express Grid, powered by Eaton, will debut at the RE+ trade show in Las Vegas in Booth #V8071. Express solutions are available to order for select customers in North America and Europe, with deliveries beginning in the second half of 2026. Learn more here. To learn more about the ChargePoint Express line of EV chargers, please visit https://info.chargepoint.com/dc-architecture.html.

About ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.

ChargePoint has established itself as the leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging innovation since its inception in 2007, long before EVs became widely available. The company provides comprehensive solutions tailored to the entire EV ecosystem, from the grid to the dashboard of the vehicle. The company serves EV drivers, charging station owners, vehicle manufacturers, and similar types of stakeholders. With a commitment to accessibility and reliability, ChargePoint’s extensive portfolio of software, hardware, and services ensures a seamless charging experience for drivers across North America and Europe. ChargePoint empowers every driver in need of charging access, connecting them to over 1.25 million charging ports worldwide. ChargePoint has facilitated the powering of more than 16 billion electric miles, underscoring its dedication to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and electrifying the future of transportation. For further information, please visit the ChargePoint pressroom or the ChargePoint Investor Relations site. For media inquiries, contact the ChargePoint press office.

About Eaton:

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has continuously evolved to meet the changing and expanding needs of our stakeholders. With revenues of nearly $25 billion in 2024, the company serves customers in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.