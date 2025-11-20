Durham School Services’ John BeGasse Awarded Contractor of the Year Award by New York School Bus Contractors Association

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. – John BeGasse, Vice President of Business Development at Durham School Services, was honored with the Roger Weeks Contractor of the Year Award by the New York School Bus Contractors Association (NYSBCA) for his excellence and dedication to student transportation. John was recognized with the award at the NYSBCA’s 71st Annual Convention.

The Roger Weeks Contractor of the Year Award is NYSBCA’s highest honor and aims to recognize one contractor who demonstrates excellence in safety, performance, leadership, and community engagement in student transportation.

In a news release published by NYSBCA about John and the award, they stated, “With more than 40 years in the industry, BeGasse has been a steadfast advocate for student safety and operational excellence. A long-standing NYSBCA member, he has generously shared his expertise to strengthen the collective voice of contractors across North America.”

“The New York Contractor of the Year award is an amazing honor to receive,” said John BeGasse, Vice President of Business Development, Durham School Services. “The New York School Bus Contractors Association is on the front lines of so many issues facing our industry today. Issues range from seat belts to alt fuel, electric vehicles, the use and regulation of alternative transportation providers, driver training and vehicle maintenance standards, to name a few. Working with this very talented and involved group has been one of the highlights of my life. To be at the table as the vital issues of our industry are discussed and to be able to participate in that discussion is a truly humbling experience.”

As part of NYSBCA, John has represented Durham and served on the board since 2019 to provide his insight and expertise on the developments of the student transportation industry and has also participated in lobbying and advocating for safe and reliable student transportation.

“This is a well-deserved award to John and a great representation of his contributions and commitment to the industry over the span of his very impressive 40-year career,” said Dan Cecchin, Senior Vice President of Commercial Development, Durham School Services. “Through his involvement in NYSBCA, he has been able to provide invaluable knowledge and guidance to support the industry and ensure that our concerns are heard and addressed. We greatly appreciate John’s dedication in advocating not only for our Company, but also the industry as a whole for the sake of ensuring student transportation is both safe and reliable. Thank you, John, and congratulations.”

Durham School Services and its sister brands currently provide student transportation for twelve areas in New York spanning from Rochester to White Plains and plans to continue to grow its footprint in New York so that it can provide safe, reliable student transportation to more school districts.

About Durham School Services: As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services and its sister brands, Stock Transportation and Petermann Bus, are dedicated to the safety of our students and People. Collectively, for more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services and its sister brands have earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities they serve.