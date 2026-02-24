EverDriven Launches SafeOps Council to Set New Industry Standard for Student Transportation Safety

DENVER, Colo. — EverDriven, the nation’s leader in Alternative Student Transportation, today announced the launch of SafeOps, a dedicated safety excellence council that builds on the company’s industry-leading safety performance and raises the bar for specialized student transportation.

With a 99.99% accident-free rate across more than two million trips in the past year, EverDriven already operates at the highest safety standard in the industry. SafeOps builds on that foundation by creating a continuous improvement framework that scales best practices across the 36 states where EverDriven operates.

“EverDriven sets the bar for safety in student transportation,” said Mitch Bowling, CEO of EverDriven. “SafeOps focuses solely on how we protect and ensure the safest possible experience for every student we transport. It applies our safety standards consistently as we grow, giving districts and families even greater confidence, transparency, and trust in every ride.”

What SafeOps Delivers

SafeOps is a cross-functional council with a clear mandate: take what already works at the highest level and create a continuous improvement framework that ensures best practices scale consistently. The team focuses on three pillars:

Operational Excellence – Standardizing proven safety protocols across all regions through the following core initiatives: Driver Screening (enhanced background verification and continuous monitoring), Vehicle Standards (pre-trip inspection protocols and equipment compliance), and Incident Response (structured escalation procedures and real-time coordination with district teams).

Technology Integration – Leveraging EverDriven’s expanding safety technology infrastructure, including available in-vehicle cameras — a district opt-in safety enhancement already deployed in nearly 50% of vehicles within just the first year of rollout — along with real-time GPS tracking and route optimization, and telematics monitoring to support transparency, performance insights, and proactive safety intervention.

Training & Support – Setting industry standards through comprehensive safety training programs spanning drivers, monitors, service providers, and EverDriven field teams. This includes specialized disability awareness and behavioral support training, ongoing safety certification refreshers, compliance education aligned with state and federal requirements, and service provider performance coaching to ensure consistent execution of safety protocols across all partners.

Together, these pillars strengthen vetting and monitoring, reinforce regulatory compliance, improve operational efficiency, and increase transparency for district partners, caregivers, and students. For districts, that means predictable service, consistent drivers for students who depend on routine, and specialized support backed by technology, training, and real-time oversight.

“SafeOps isn’t about identifying problems—it’s about protecting excellence as we scale,” said Adam Warner, Vice President of Field Operations and Head of Safety. “We’re embedding the discipline and oversight that drive strong safety outcomes deeper into every process, every region, and every ride.”

District partners say that this commitment is evident in practice.

“Working with EverDriven has been a fantastic experience,” said Olivia Shoberg, Transportation Coordinator at Appleton School District. “Their dedication to student safety is clear in everything they do, and it really gives peace of mind knowing students are in such good hands. I appreciate how flexible and responsive their team is—they really take the time to understand the unique needs of each situation and find solutions that work.”

EverDriven’s recent Safety Report underscores that commitment: a 99.63% trip completion rate, 99.99% accident-free rate, and 70.81% driver consistency for students with disabilities — ensuring the same trusted adult is behind the wheel.

For the more than 800 districts EverDriven serves, SafeOps reinforces what they already expect: a transportation partner that prioritizes safety in every decision, every day. Visit everdriven.com to learn more.

About EverDriven

EverDriven delivers modern student-centered transportation that’s safe, consistent, and built for those who need it most. EverDriven specializes in transporting students across a wide range of needs — from everyday support to the most complex circumstances — including students with disabilities, students experiencing housing instability, and other high-need populations. Serving more than 800 districts across 36 states, the company completed over 2 million trips last year, 99.99% of them accident-free with 100% safety compliance. EverDriven’s deeply human, fully compliant, and AI-powered approach helps districts get students on the road in hours, not days, while maintaining consistent, high-trust rides that complement traditional yellow bus fleets. For more information, visit everdriven.com.