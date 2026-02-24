(STN Podcast E295) Something That’s Going to Work: Federal Updates + Future of School Bus Communications

We consider what recent headlines mean to the school transportation industry: proposed updates to the Clean School Bus Program, Blue Bird fully acquiring Micro Bird, Trump tariffs being struck down and safety conversations at STN EXPO East this March.

Mike Ippolito, chief operating officer of School Radio, discusses the future of bus communications – including multi-carrier SIM cards and satellites – and what school districts looking to the future should know to maximize safety and efficiency. Real-world emergency scenarios and radio as a service are also examined.

