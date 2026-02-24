Oregon School District Honors School Bus Driver for Composure During Crash

A veteran school bus driver is being hailed as a hero after her quick thinking helped keep dozens of students safe during a crash that took place on the way to a basketball game.

Linda Christophersen, 75, affectionately known as “Miss Linda” to students at Vernonia High School, was driving the boys and girls basketball teams to a game at Nestucca High School Feb. 13. An oncoming vehicle crossed the center line and struck the bus on Highway 101, about five miles from the teams’ destination.

Christophersen’s daughter Tonya Langley told local news reporters that her mom saw the vehicle edging into her lane and reacted immediately.

“She could see the vehicle coming at her was crowding the center line, so she started crowding the fog line as much as she could,” Langley recounted. “She yelled, ‘Hold on,’ and then when it hit, the bus tried to go to the left and then immediately went to the right into the bank. She did everything she could to try to hold it.”

Despite the impact, Christophersen brought the school bus to a controlled stop. Langley said her mother’s first concern was not her own injuries, but the students on board.

“She goes, ‘I’m fine but it’s not about me.’ She immediately [turned her attention] to the kids. It was all about the kids and how the kids were,” Langley said.

In a statement to families, Jim Helmen, superintendent of the Vernonia School District, confirmed that the student-athletes, coaches and the Christopherson were safe following the school bus crash.

One student experienced a seizure during the school bus crash and was transported to Tillamook Hospital for evaluation. Another student sustained an injury but did not require hospital transport. Emergency responders evaluated Christopherson and all her passengers at the scene.

Helmen also praised Christophersen’s actions.

“I would like to recognize our bus driver, Linda, for her professionalism and composure in responding to a very difficult situation. Her training and steady response helped maintain stability and student safety during the incident,” he wrote.

The superintendent thanked first responders, including the Oregon State Police, who responded to the scene and took statements.

Helmen also expressed gratitude to the Nestucca School District for assisting students and staff after the crash. Nestucca administrators worked with law enforcement to help transport Vernonia students from the scene to Nestucca High School, where parents provided food and counseling support for students who were understandably shaken. The school also opened its library as a quiet space for students and staff.

“It was shared with me by Nestucca administration that our students were very respectful, thankful and represented the Vernonia community extremely well,” Helmen wrote. “That is something we can all be proud of.”

The superintendent further thanked Girls and Boys Basketball coaches David Weller and Ken Ellis, Athletic Director Justin Ward, and Principal Nate Underwood for their leadership during the incident, as well as Shelley H. and Rob Curl of Curls Transportation Co. for their quick response in dispatching another bus.

Friday evening’s basketball games were canceled.

Heroic Driver Eager to Get Back Behind the Wheel

A few days after the school bus crash, Christophersen was sore but recovering well. She declined an interview request, but her daughter said the recognition is well-deserved.

“My mom has never known her own worth, and she’s never put herself out there,” Langley said via local news reports. “It just made me very, very proud.”

Christophersen began driving a school bus after her husband passed away because she wanted to stay active and involved in the community. Her experience behind the wheel stretches back decades — from driving dump trucks for the family business to navigating rugged logging roads long before it was common to see women in the industry.

Today, she’s known for decorating her bus, bringing treats for students and even chaperoning prom. And despite the frightening crash, Langley said her mother is eager to return to work.

