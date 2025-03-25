New York School Bus Hit by Gunfire

Bullets struck a school bus while it was transporting students with special needs in the Bronx, New York, reported ABC 7.

The incident occurred on Friday just before 2:20 p.m. The minibus drove through gunfire and pulled up to an address located about half a mile away from where the shooting took place.

Jose Polanco, a coworker of the school bus driver, told local news reporters that the driver told him he kept driving because his first thought was to get the children somewhere safe.

The bus was reportedly struck at least three times. One bullet struck the back window and two struck the side of the bus. The bus was transporting half a dozen students with special needs. No one inside the bus was injured.

Police said four suspects, all wearing black, were shooting at each other and the school bus got caught in the crossfire.

The shooting took place near a playground, with a school just down the block. The name of the school was not reported, at this writing. Teachers said the shooting sent the school into lockdown, sheltering nervous students and staff in place for about 30 minutes past dismissal.

The suspects fled on foot. One was wearing white stripes and black plants. The investigation is ongoing.

