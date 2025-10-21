TSD Conference to Tackle Critical Challenges in Transporting Students with Disabilities

Directors of transportation from across the U.S. are set to convene for a roundtable discussion addressing the complex landscape of special needs student transportation. The panel features three distinguished transportation directors who will share insights from their diverse regional experiences.

The Nov. 8 TSD Conference session promises to provide transportation professionals with a comprehensive look at the current state of special needs student transportation and innovative approaches to overcoming systemic challenges.

Keba Baldwin of Prince George’s County Public Schools in Maryland oversees a split urban-rural county transportation system that covers not only a 486 square-mile area but one that ventures into the Commonwealth of Virginia as well as the District of Columbia. He will discuss managing a significant driver shortage, as his department currently faces 150 unfilled driver positions. His district, the 18th largest in the U.S., is implementing innovative workforce development strategies, including an internship program to recruit and train new transportation staff.

Julie Hrebicek from Magnolia Independent School District near Houston, Texas will highlight the growing challenges of transporting students with increasingly complex disabilities. Magnolia ISD is also confronting a critical driver shortage and seeking solutions through targeted training and potential pay increases to attract and retain qualified drivers.

Quanika Dukes-Spruill represents a unique transportation model in Newark, New Jersey. She will share her perspective on managing transportation via 63 contractors while successfully navigating budget constraints that have nearly doubled her transportation costs from $28 million to over $50 million annually.

In addition to driver recruitment and financial challenges, the panelists with discuss specialized training and operational needs for transporting students with individualized education programs as well as those served by the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act, technological innovations in routing, and behavioral management strategies.

The panel is part of the five-day event held at the Embassy Suites Dallas-Frisco Convention Center. Registration remains open online and will be available on site.

