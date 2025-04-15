PERC Celebrates Earth Day, Propane’s Role in Clean, Resilient Fleets

RICHMOND, Va. – This Earth Day, the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) is highlighting propane autogas and renewable propane as key solutions for cutting emissions and delivering reliable energy amid global sustainability efforts. As a safe, clean, and readily available energy source that produces 52 percent fewer greenhouse gas emissions than the electric grid, propane supports both the environment and communities striving for more sustainable, resilient energy.

“Too often the energy conversation turns toward a choice between sustainability and reliability; propane proves that you don’t have to choose,” said Tucker Perkins, president and CEO of PERC. “With extreme weather events on the rise, we need solutions that are as resilient as they are clean. Propane is widely available and rises to the challenge of reducing carbon emissions and keeping our planet clean and our communities up and running.”

In addition to being a low-carbon energy source, propane autogas is nontoxic and does not contaminate soil or water, making it a safe choice for fleets and the communities in which they operate. Today’s ultra-low nitrogen oxide (NOx) propane autogas engines reduce harmful NOx emissions by up to 96 percent and are certified to the California Air Resource’s Board’s (CARB) 0.02 grams per brake horsepower-hour (g/bhp-hr) standard.

These engines are even cleaner when they operate with renewable propane. Made from renewable feedstocks, renewable propane offers the same benefits of conventional propane — power, performance, and reliability — but with even lower emissions. Renewable propane can be used in any current propane autogas engine or infrastructure without modifications, providing another smart solution along the path to zero emissions.

Beyond its environmental benefits, propane autogas provides fleet owners with energy security and resilience because it is a portable energy source that can power equipment and be delivered even when the grid is down. Even in the aftermath of natural disasters like hurricanes, wildfires, blizzards, or blackouts, propane autogas keeps fleets on the road when they’re needed most.

Propane can also support electric vehicles with propane-powered EV charging. The technology utilizes a self-sufficient nanogrid with a propane-powered generator to provide DC level 3 fast charging. The infrastructure operates independently from the electric grid to keep EV fleets on the road.

“Propane autogas continues to empower fleet owners to meet their sustainability goals while staying resilient and efficient,” said Joel Stutheit, senior manager of autogas business development at PERC. “From slashing emissions and leveraging the latest in renewable technology to helping fleets maintain operational uptime, propane is trusted to keep vehicles on the road well into the future.”

To see how propane autogas is making a difference this Earth Day, visit propane.com/fleet-vehicles.

About PERC: The Propane Education & Research Council is a nonprofit that provides leading propane safety and training programs and invests in research and development of new propane-powered technologies. PERC is operated and funded by the propane industry. For more information, visit Propane.com.