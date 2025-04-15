Arkansas School District Thanks Driver for Quick Response During Bus Fire

A Waldron Public School (WPS) bus caught fire while transporting students to school, and all students were uninjured thanks to the bus driver’s quick response.

WPS released a statement confirming that one of its school buses had experienced an electrical fire, which led to the immediate evacuation of those on board.

District leaders stated that students were safe and transported to school in another vehicle. The fire was successfully extinguished, and the situation was managed by local authorities.

Officials also thanked the bus driver, who was not identified at this writing, for his quick and effective response in evacuating students off the bus and ensuring their safety.

Comments on social media posts showed parents were grateful for the bus driver’s rapid response and at ease knowing that everyone was safe.

