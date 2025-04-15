Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Facebook Instagram Linkedin TikTok Twitter Youtube
Advertisement
HomeDriversArkansas School District Thanks Driver for Quick Response During Bus Fire
DriversNews

Arkansas School District Thanks Driver for Quick Response During Bus Fire

By Merari Acevedo
Library photo of a school bus on fire.
Library photo of a school bus on fire.

A Waldron Public School (WPS) bus caught fire while transporting students to school, and all students were uninjured thanks to the bus driver’s quick response.

WPS released a statement confirming that one of its school buses had experienced an electrical fire, which led to the immediate evacuation of those on board.

District leaders stated that students were safe and transported to school in another vehicle. The fire was successfully extinguished, and the situation was managed by local authorities.

Officials also thanked the bus driver, who was not identified at this writing, for his quick and effective response in evacuating students off the bus and ensuring their safety.

Advertisement

Comments on social media posts showed parents were grateful for the bus driver’s rapid response and at ease knowing that everyone was safe.

Related: WATCH: South Carolina Bus Driver and Monitor Save Children from House Fire
Related: Massachusetts School Bus Catches Fire
Related: Off-duty Ohio School Bus Driver Saves Student’s Dog From House Fire
Related: Colorado School Bus Driver Hailed Hero After Fire

Previous article
First Student Selected by Fort Worth ISD to Provide Comprehensive Fleet Maintenance Services

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

April 2025

The cover story this month features Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools superintendent Crystal Hill as she discusses what it takes to drive...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2025

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Are you forecasting transportation budgets cuts next school year based on potential federal education policy changes?
39 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2025 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.