Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Event News

Dick Fischer School Bus Safety Scholarship Offered for STN EXPO West

By Ruth Ashmore
Dick Fischer addresses the STN EXPO crowd after accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award on July 15, 2024. Photo by Vincent Rios Creative.

A continuing education scholarship named after industry veteran Dick Fischer is being offered this year for STN EXPO West in Reno, Nevada.

Richard “Dick” Fischer is known for his many contributions to the school bus industry, having spent over six decades serving as a school district transportation director, school-bus safety trainer, and consultant. He is an NAPT Hall of Fame member and recognized as the “father” of School Bus Safety Week for successfully petitioning President Richard Nixon in 1969 for the first federal recognition.

Even after his official retirement in 2013, Fischer has continued to be a present advocate for school bus safety, which includes being a speaker at the STN EXPO conferences and publishing a daily email digest of news about school bus and student transportation from around the world.

After being presented with the STN Lifetime Achievement Award last summer at the 2024 STN EXPO West conference, a scholarship was created for attendees this year, to be given to one student transportation professional from a school district or school bus contractor who champions safety efforts at their operations, in their state, or nationwide. The nominations must be made by a peer or supervisor who can provide specific examples of why the individual should attend STN EXPO West, held July 11-16.

The scholarship winner will receive funds to cover travel, hotel room accommodations and conference registration costs. The deadline to submit a nomination is May 23, the nomination form can be found at stnexpo.com/west/stn-expo/scholarship.

Save $100 on regular conference registration with Early Bird registration by June 6. STN EXPO West will be held July 11-16 in Reno, Nevada at the Peppermill Resort. Find registration and hotel details and stay tuned for updates on the conference agenda, exhibitor lists & unique experiences at stnexpo.com/west.

