Ricon Corp. Introduces New Classic S-Series and K-Series Wheelchair Lifts

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. — Ricon Corporation, part of the Wabtec Bus Solutions group and a leading mobility access supplier to the North American bus industry, introduces the newly redesigned Classic S-Series and K-Series wheelchair lifts, announced John Condon, vice president of sales, North America.

“Easy to install and maintain, the Ricon Classic wheelchair lift has become an industry standard transporting passengers across town or children to school,” said Condon. “With updated, fully interlocked inboard and outboard rollstops, operators can expect years of safe, reliable service. The Ricon Classic is part of our Wabtec Bus Solutions family, innovative products that deliver strength and performance for the life of your fleet and your community.”

Ricon Classic wheelchair lifts provide safety and reliability to serve the growing number of mobility-challenged passengers, driver operators, school districts, contractors, transportation agencies and OEM installers. Designed for “DOT Public Use” vehicles, Classic lifts comply with all applicable ADA and FMVSS regulations. The security of the Ricon Safety Zone includes a patented fully interlocked restraint belt system, fully interlocked inner and outer rollstop barriers, side rails and handrails with platform lighting.

The electro-hydraulic powered Classic S-Series and K-Series performance features include an 800-pound lift capacity, an audible and visual threshold warning system, patented Sto-Loc technology to prevent lift drift, lubrication-free bearings and pins, a built-in manual backup system, and a 5-year limited warranty. The convenient magnetized Classic hand control pendant attaches directly to frame when the lift is stowed or loading.

The Classic K-Series KlearVue platform automatically folds for unobstructed driver and passenger views, and accommodates a longer lift platform inside standard door openings, ideal for side and rear-door applications.

For more information call 866-375-4126 or visit www.RiconCorp.com.

About Wabtec Bus Solutions

Operating from modern facilities in Los Angeles, California, Ricon Corp. is a subsidiary of Wabtec Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, and part of Wabtec Bus Solutions representing leading manufacturers in each category including Vapor Bus, Ricon, Graham-White, Stemmann, Faiveley Transport, Annax, and Microphor providing innovative passenger door systems, windows, e-bus charging components, mobility access lifts and ramps, air dryers, surveillance equipment, communications and sanitation systems.