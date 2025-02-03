Roush Joins the Engine Technology Forum

WASHINGTON — The Engine Technology Forum (ETF) welcomes Roush Enterprises, Inc. (Roush) as its newest member. The not-for-profit ETF organization is dedicated to promoting understanding of the benefits of advanced engines, fuels, and technologies. Engine Technology Forum members are leaders in those industries.

Founded in 1976 by motorsports legend Jack Roush, the company has established itself as a premier global provider of automotive performance products and clean fuel technology solutions. With a workforce of over 4,500 employees worldwide, Roush also provides creative solutions for advanced mobility, aerospace, defense, and theme park industries. Roush CleanTech is an advanced clean transportation solutions provider for the commercial truck industry.

Roush CleanTech Executive VP Todd Mouw states that “Since our inception, we have focused on developing innovative and reliable technologies for the medium-duty market. Roush CleanTech designs, manufactures, and installs clean technology fuel systems, including propane Autogas, for commercial vehicles and school buses across North America. Our people take ideas and make them real for clients in some of the world’s most dynamic industries. “

“We see a bright future for internal combustion engine technology in new and conversion applications. More than 45,000 vehicles school and shuttle buses, work trucks, and other vehicles are on the roads with Roush technology. Our commitment to being a leader in advanced engine technology includes helping to educate and inform people about the policies that drive our customers’ needs. Our work aligns well with the Engine Technology Forum, which is dedicated to educating others about the tremendous value of advanced engines to economies around the world. We’re pleased to join other industry leaders by supporting this important effort,” says Mouw.

ETF Executive Director Allen Schaeffer says, “Our Forum members are excited to welcome the Roush team. We’re looking forward to the insights they’ll share and their contributions to our constantly evolving scope of work. Advanced engines and fuels help our world evolve, and progress, to meet new challenges. And Roush’s commitment to environmental responsibility and innovation will help the Forum share this story with others around the world.”

The Forum brings together a broad range of stakeholders including advanced engine users, public and environmental interest groups, as well as government officials, to encourage the exchange of information and ideas about the use of advanced engine technology. ETF is also the only organization dedicated to promoting and defending a viable future for internal combustion engines in all applications.

The Engine Technology Forum was established in October 2023. It evolved from the widely known Diesel Technology Forum which was founded in 2000. ETF is based in metropolitan Washington, DC.

Roush’s US operations are based in Livonia, Michigan.

About Roush

Roush is a full-service product development supplier headquartered in Livonia, Michigan. Since 1976, the company has grown to more than 4,500 employees in facilities located throughout North America, Europe, and Asia. Named a Crain’s Detroit Fast 50 in 2018, Roush is widely recognized for providing engineering, testing, prototyping, and manufacturing services to the mobility, aerospace, defense, and theme park industries. Corporate subsidiaries include Roush Performance, a developer and manufacturer of performance vehicles and products for the automotive aftermarket; and Roush CleanTech, a developer, and manufacturer of alternative fuel systems for the fleet vehicle market. For more information, visit www.roush.com.

About the Engine Technology Forum

Founded on the principles of fact-based education, science, outreach and collaboration, the Engine Technology Forum is dedicated to promoting a greater understanding of the benefits of advanced engines and the fuels that they use, as well as how these contribute to a sustainable future. Please join us. We also invite you to connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Sign up for our digital newsletter, too.