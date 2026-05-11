Schools Awarded Grants to Expand Autogas Automotive Technical Training

RICHMOND, Va. – Nine schools across the country will soon add propane autogas curriculum to their automotive training through the Propane Autogas Vehicle Inspection Grant Program.

The schools incorporating the curriculum, Propane Autogas Vehicle Inspection: Introduction for Automobile Service Technicians, into their classrooms this fall are:

ACE Center at Virginia Randolph — Glen Allen, Virginia

Angelina College — Lufkin, Texas

Capital Region BOCES Career & Tech — Albany, New York

Cordova High School — Cordova, Tennessee

Florida State College at Jacksonville — Jacksonville, Florida

Future Ready Complex — Georgetown, Texas

Hudson High School — Hudson, Wisconsin

Iredell Statesville Schools — Troutman, North Carolina

Pierce County Skills Center — Puyallup, Washington

The grant program, offered by the Propane Education & Research Council, helps educational institutions and career centers expand existing automotive programs with propane-specific curriculum, hands-on resources, and instructor training. Each approved recipient receives up to $7,500 in grant support, including a propane autogas training aid valued at more than $5,000 and funds to support instructor participation in a Train the Trainer class and program marketing.

“Skilled automotive technicians are essential to keeping today’s fleets operating safely and efficiently,” said Elena Bennett, senior manager of industry training and education at PERC. “By bringing propane autogas curriculum into classrooms, these schools are giving students valuable exposure to proven alternative fuel technology and opening the door to more career opportunities in transportation, fleet service, and the propane industry.”

As part of the program, participating schools also identify a Propane Advisor to support instructors, answer propane-specific questions, and speak with students about propane’s role in their communities. They also assist the school in bridging the gap between schooling and a career and connecting them with the propane state association and OEMS for more specific engine training.

PERC extends its appreciation to the Propane Advisors and industry partners helping support these schools as they add the curriculum, including Blossman Gas, Inc.; Casella; Ferrellgas; Hillside Service & Repair; NEXIO Power, Inc.; Roush Cleantech; Superior Energy Services; and the Town of Mooresville.

For more information about the Propane Autogas Vehicle Inspection Grant Program, visit propane.com/autogasgrantprogram.

About PERC: The Propane Education & Research Council is a nonprofit that provides leading propane safety and training programs and invests in research and development of new propane-powered technologies. PERC is operated and funded by the propane industry. For more information, visit Propane.com.