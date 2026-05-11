Built to Move What’s Next: Hendrickson Introduces ELECTRAAX, Powered by Driventic

WOODRIDGE, Ill. – Hendrickson, a global leader in reliable ride solutions for the commercial transportation industry, is introducing ELECTRAAX, powered by Driventic, a high‑efficiency, lightweight electric drive axle engineered for Class 6–7 school bus and medium-duty truck applications.

Integrated, modular design for Electric Vehicle (EV) efficiency

ELECTRAAX features a fully integrated ePowertrain that combines the axle, single-speed gearbox, motor, and inverter into one system to maximize efficiency. This design helps deliver up to 94% system‑level efficiency, which can extend vehicle range and reduce energy requirements based on internal testing.

The fabricated, modular architecture is designed for ultimate flexibility, with a wide range of track width, gear train, suspension, and brake options to align with diverse chassis platforms and vehicle specifications. This integrated system design combined with a lightweight fabricated axle housing helps address EV weight and efficiency targets by reducing system mass, helping extend range, enabling potential battery reduction, and supporting lower total cost of ownership.

Key design advantages include:

Full motor torque regenerative braking, helping maximize energy recovery

Single-speed gearbox design, reducing friction and weight compared to multi-speed gearboxes

Ride quality, applications, and a new electric milestone

A single-speed gearbox provides a smooth ride without shift‑quality concerns for pickup‑and‑delivery duty cycles, while reducing component count to support increased long‑term reliability. Driventic’s electric drive system adds an efficient motor with a power‑dense inverter to deliver extended peak torque for sustained, consistent power during acceleration, hill climbs, and heavy hauling.

ELECTRAAX is purpose-built for Class 6–7 medium-duty commercial vehicles, focusing on school buses and pickup-and-delivery trucks (including food, beverage, and last-mile). This focus helps OEMs and fleets meet stringent battery and weight requirements, balance route performance and payload, and support more cost‑effective EV adoption by reducing weight and improving efficiency simultaneously.

Co‑engineered with Driventic (formerly Voith), ELECTRAAX combines Hendrickson’s 110+ years of ride solution innovation with Driventic’s 155 years of electric‑drive system expertise. With centuries of combined global engineering leadership, the partnership is delivering cutting‑edge EV technology and accelerating the shift to electrified mobility. ELECTRAAX gives OEMs and customers tangible validation of next‑generation electric drive suspension capability and reinforces Hendrickson’s position as an innovation leader in commercial vehicle systems. ELECTRAAX represents two milestones, one breakthrough: Hendrickson’s first drive axle and first electric axle, marking a new era in Hendrickson innovation for electric commercial vehicle systems.

Built on Hendrickson’s proven suspension heritage and aligned with its Reliable by Design philosophy, ELECTRAAX, powered by Driventic, is built to move what’s next for medium‑duty electrification.

About Hendrickson

Hendrickson, a Boler company, is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of medium- and heavy‑duty mechanical, elastomeric, and air suspensions; integrated and non‑integrated axle and brake systems; tire pressure control systems; auxiliary lift axle systems; parabolic and multi‑leaf springs; stabilizers; bumpers; and other components for the global commercial transportation industry. Based in Woodridge, IL, USA, Hendrickson has served the transportation industry for more than 100 years. Visit www.hendrickson-intl.com.

About Driventic

Driventic is the specialist for efficient drive technologies in commercial vehicles. Whether for use in used in e-mobility or conventional drives, Driventic’s complete systems and digital services are drivers of the mobility transition – because they enable manufacturers and operators alike to sustainably operate their trucks, buses and off-highway vehicles. The company’s 1,400 employees at 26 locations in 18 countries are dedicated to one mission: to combine ecology with technological progress in the service of efficiency. This is what Driventic understands by ‘Mobility beyond today’.