Transfinder Honored with NSTA Vendor Partner of the Year Award

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. –Transfinder was named the National School Transportation Association (NSTA) Vendor Partner of the Year at the 2024 NSTA Annual Meeting and Convention in Nashville, TN, this week. The NSTA Annual Meeting and Convention offers educational sessions, as well as other professional development and networking opportunities for attendees.

“We are deeply honored to be named the NSTA Vendor Partner of the Year. This recognition is a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication to supporting safe and efficient school transportation. We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with NSTA and its members,” said Antonio Civitella, president and CEO of Transfinder. “Thank you NSTA for this prestigious award. We look forward to continuing our partnership and contributing to the success of school transportation across North America.”

The award is given to an NSTA Vendor Partner who has offered superior support to NSTA through committee service, financial commitment, and educational contributions to the organization, as well as student transportation as a whole. The nominee must be an NSTA Vendor Partner company in good standing for at least the past three consecutive years.

“NSTA is pleased to honor Transfinder with our Vendor Partner of the Year Award. We value our relationship with Antonio Civitella and his team and were thrilled to present Joe Rossi with this distinction at the NSTA Awards and Installation Dinner on July 23rd. The team at Transfinder can always be counted upon to support NSTA, as presenters, podcast guests, webinar hosts, and in our committee activities. We are proud to say, ‘well done’ Transfinder and look forward to many great opportunities ahead,” said Curt Macysyn, NSTA Executive Director.

The NSTA is the leading resource for school bus transportation solutions. Their member organizations are recognized as providing the safest, most secure, environmentally responsible and cost-effective school bus transportation services. NSTA and its members are dedicated to leading the school bus transportation industry through a commitment to safety and security; cost-effective operations; high quality operating standards; professional integrity; environmental responsibility; education and promotion; community involvement and industry advocacy.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Schenectady, New York, Transfinder is a national leader in intelligent transportation systems, providing transportation management systems and services to municipalities, school districts, adult care facilities and police agencies. Transfinder develops and supports its proprietary routing and scheduling solutions and apps for optimal transportation logistics. Transfinder has been an Inc. magazine “fastest-growing company,” at one time holding a streak for 11 consecutive years on the list. The company has offices in Austin, Texas; Shanghai, China and Mumbai, India. The company provides both software and hardware, receiving Best Software and Best Hardware awards by industry leaders. Transfinder also has been named a Best Place to Work, Top Workplace and Best Company to Work for in New York State multiple times, For more information, visit www.transfinder.com.