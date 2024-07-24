Rhode Island School Bus Driver, Safety Monitors Fired for Leaving Student in Bus

A school bus driver and safety monitors in Rhode Island were fired after leaving a 4-year-old boy in an abandoned minibus last week, reported People News.

The incident reportedly occurred on July 16, when a child was left unattended on a North Kingstown School Department bus after its driver and monitors finished their morning route.

Police stated via the article that the child had been enrolled in a continued Pre-K summer program. When the boy did not make it into the school, the Fishing Cove Elementary Staff marked him absent.

The bus driver and monitors drove from the elementary school to the transportation parking lot without noticing the child was still in the back of the bus.

North Kingstown Superintended Kenneth Duva said incident was shocking and unacceptable. He also added that a district investigation found the bus driver and monitors failed to follow mandatory safety procedures.

While the school bus driver and monitors were fired, police said no charges will be sought.

