Transportation Directors Urged to “Prepare with Propane” Amid Growing Energy Reliability Concerns

RICHMOND, Va.– As concern for energy reliability surges nationwide, the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) is marking National Propane Day by encouraging school transportation directors to explore propane autogas as a reliable, on-site energy solution that can support greater peace of mind during power outages or severe weather.

October 7 marks the fourth annual National Propane Day, and this year’s theme, “Prepare with Propane,” is a reminder of propane autogas’s reliability. A recent report from the U.S. Department of Energy warns that blackouts in the United States could increase 100-fold by 2030 as the electric grid struggles to meet growing demand. For school transportation directors that rely on a rigid energy source, that could mean the difference in keeping school buses running or grounding the fleet. Because propane autogas is stored on site, never degrades, and isn’t reliant on the power grid for distribution, it remains ready even during widespread power disruptions.

“As someone who spent years managing school transportation, I understand firsthand how critical it is to keep vehicles moving,” said Joel Stutheit, senior manager of autogas business development at PERC. “When a fleet goes down, everything stops. Propane autogas gives transportation directors a level of control that other energy sources can’t. It’s dependable, affordable, and always ready no matter what’s happening with the grid.”

Today, more than 22,000 propane autogas school buses are in operation across the United States at more than 1,100 school districts. The energy source is not only resilient but also clean, producing up to 96 percent fewer nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions than diesel. It offers lower fuel and maintenance costs, supports better air quality, and contributes to more consistent uptime.

In addition to propane autogas vehicles, the energy source is also helping electric school bus fleets become more resilient with propane-powered EV charging systems. Powered by a propane generator, and in some cases wind and solar, these off-grid charging solutions can be installed in remote locations, disaster zones, or depots without permanent infrastructure ensuring school buses stay charged even when the grid is down.

Now in its fourth year, National Propane Day is not only a celebration of propane’s energy benefits, but also a moment to recognize the propane professionals who make clean transportation possible.

“From bobtail delivery drivers who make sure customers have energy when they need it to propane autogas service technicians that keep school buses operating safely on the road, National Propane Day is also a celebration of them,” said Joel Stutheit. “We depend on these professionals to keep clean, reliable transportation running every day. And their dedication is what helps fleets stay prepared, no matter what challenges come their way.”

To learn more about propane’s role in providing reliable energy solutions for school transportation, visit propane.com/buses.

About PERC: The Propane Education & Research Council is a nonprofit that provides leading propane safety and training programs and invests in research and development of new propane-powered technologies. PERC is operated and funded by the propane industry. For more information, visit Propane.com.