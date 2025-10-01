Lawrence Public Schools, NRT Bus, Zenobē, and Partners Host Ribbon Cutting for New Electric Bus Fleet

METHUEN, Mass. – Lawrence Public Schools, NRT Bus Inc., Zenobē, and partners today hosted a ribbon cutting to celebrate the deployment of 35 new electric school buses. Thanks to successful public and private partnerships, Lawrence Public Schools has deployed 25 new electric school buses, supported by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and 10 minibuses, supported by an initiative led by the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center (MassCEC) and funded by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP), as part of their regular home-to-school operations. The buses are based in Methuen and support clean transportation for Lawrence Public Schools.

“To give students a comfortable, quieter daily bus ride while benefiting public health, the environment and Lawrence taxpayers is a big win for our entire community,” said Lawrence Public Schools Superintendent Ralph Carrero. “This initiative is the power of public-private partnership at its best.”

“As part of our ongoing commitment to reduce emissions and promote cleaner air for our students and schools, we are thrilled to announce the launch of this charging site to support our new electric fleet for Lawrence Public Schools,” said Scott Sheridan, Senior Vice President of NRT Bus. “We are grateful for the hard work and dedication of all our partners from the public and private sector who made this project possible and are helping us power this new fleet for the 2025 school year.”

“We’re drawing on our global fleet electrification experience to bring clean transportation and its many health and climate benefits to NRT Bus, Beacon Mobility and Lawrence Public Schools. This is an excellent example of public-private partnership in action, and we believe projects like this can be as financially sustainable as they are environmentally sustainable and beneficial,” commented Zenobē Executive Vice President of U.S. EV Sales and Marketing Maggie Clancy.

Undertaken as a partnership between the EPA, MassCEC, Beacon Mobility, Zenobē, Sargent & Lundy, National Grid, Liberty Utilities, and the school district, the charging site was completed last summer and is being used to charge and store the 35 new electric buses.

“This investment means healthier air for students, quieter neighborhoods, and cost savings for school districts over the long term,” said Rachel Ackerman, Senior Program Director for Clean Transportation at MassCEC. “Projects like this show how innovative partnerships can deliver immediate community benefits while accelerating the state’s transition to clean transportation. MassCEC is proud to support Lawrence Public Schools in putting these new electric minibuses on the road.”

Electrified by National Grid and Liberty Utilities, the charging station site provides a sustainable hub for recharging the electric batteries that power the new fleet to shuttle Merrimack Valley students and community members to and from school and other local activities.

“At National Grid, we believe fleet electrification is a key component of building a sustainable and diversified energy future,” said Jake Navarro, Director of Clean Transportation, National Grid. “We’re proud to collaborate with a range of stakeholders to invest in and modernize our energy infrastructure to support the customers and communities we serve.”

Lawrence Public Schools deployed the 25 new electric buses as part of the EPA’s Clean School Bus Program in 2022. The school district serves 13,000 K-12 students. The 25 electric school buses alone are projected to reduce carbon emissions by an estimated 1.35 million pounds per year, equivalent to removing 136 gas-powered passenger cars off the road for one year. In addition, the district was awarded $1,670,000 under MassCEC’s ACT School Bus Deployment Program in 2023 which was used to fund the 10 minibuses.

All vehicles were placed in service for the current 2025 school year.

About Zenobē Energy Ltd. (Zenobē):

Zenobē is an EV fleet and grid-scale battery storage specialist, headquartered in the U.K. The company began operations in 2017 and now employs >380 FTEs with a wide range of leading skills including electrical engineering, software development, computer sciences and financing. Zenobē has around a 25% market share of the U.K. EV bus sector and supports over 3,400 electric vehicles across 120 depots globally. The company is the largest owner and operator of EV buses in the U.K., Australia and New Zealand. Zenobē is also the leading owner and operator of grid-scale batteries on the Great Britain transmission network with >1GW of battery storage assets in operation or under construction. Zenobē’s North American headquarters are in Chicago with a subsidiary office in New York and it is actively hiring in Canada and the U.S. For more information visit zenobe.com or LinkedIn.