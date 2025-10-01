Netradyne Introduces Industry’s First 360° Platform With Edge AI Across Eight Cameras for Smarter Fleet Management

SAN DIEGO, Calif. -Netradyne, a global leader in AI-powered fleet safety and performance solutions, today announced the launch of the Driver•i D-810. Built to deliver peak safety and efficiency in fleet operations, the D-810 is the first platform to combine 360 AI capabilities with edge intelligence across up to eight cameras. Extending Netradyne’s leadership in fleet safety and performance, the D-810 gives fleets greater visibility into driver behavior and vehicle activity, enabling smarter decision-making and proactive risk management.

With 360° video visibility and collision management, the D-810 strengthens Netradyne’s approach to overcoming the challenges of modern fleet operations—with an integrated platform for fleet operations that enables safety, fuel efficiency, compliance, and vehicle health management.

“At Netradyne, our mission has always been to push the boundaries of what’s possible in fleet safety and performance,” said Avneesh Agrawal, CEO and co-founder of Netradyne. “With the launch of the Driver•i D-810 product, we’re not only advancing innovation through edge intelligence technologies and 360 AI solutions, but we’re also setting a new standard for how fleets can operate safer, smarter, and more efficiently. This launch reflects our commitment to giving drivers the confidence they need, managers the visibility they demand, and the industry a future built on intelligent, comprehensive fleet solutions.”

Next generation of visibility and confidence on the road.

The Driver•i D-810 introduces a new generation of design and driver support. Dual- and quad-lens windshield cameras are over 80% smaller than previous models, reducing obstruction while preserving AI accuracy. A powerful processing hub supports multiple configurations, giving fleets the scalability they need. For drivers, an optional in-cab monitor streams blind spot views during turns, lane changes, and reversing. Paired with automated AI audio alerts, the system functions as a real-time co-pilot—building safer habits and greater confidence behind the wheel.

From real-time alerts to data protection, edge intelligence delivers.

Advanced edge processing delivers instant AI analysis without relying on cloud connectivity, ensuring critical safety alerts are continuously operational, while reducing bandwidth costs and protecting sensitive fleet data with on-device intelligence. This powerful on-device processing means fleets can maintain peak safety performance even in areas with poor connectivity, while sensitive video data remains secure within the vehicle. The result is faster response times, lower operational costs, and enhanced data privacy—giving fleet managers the confidence that their safety systems work reliably anywhere their drivers travel.

Minimum blind spots, maximum safety.

Powered by the D-810, Driver•i 360 AI delivers real-time, edge-based intelligence across up to eight cameras, eliminating blind spots around the cab, sides, rear, and trailer without relying on the cloud. This complete visibility gives drivers confidence through blind spot alerts, real-time recognition, and in-cab coaching. Managers gain instant, searchable video evidence to simplify reviews and investigations, while also benefiting from stronger safety culture, reduced litigation risk, and measurable operational savings.

“The Driver•i D-810 brings together years of AI advancement into a single, fleet-ready platform that delivers real-time intelligence at the edge,” said David Julian, CTO and co-founder of Netradyne. “At the same time, it’s designed to protect our customers’ existing Driver•i investments, following Netradyne’s roadmap that enables current devices to adopt new capabilities and benefit from ongoing innovation without replacement. This approach balances continuous innovation with long-term value for every fleet Netradyne serves.”

About Netradyne

Netradyne provides AI-powered technologies for fleet management and safer roads. An award-winning industry leader in fleet safety and video telematics solutions, Netradyne empowers thousands of commercial fleet customers across North America, Europe, and Asia to enhance their driver performance, reduce risk, and optimize operations. Netradyne sets the standard among transportation technology companies for enhancing and sustaining road safety, with an industry-leading 25+ billion miles vision-analyzed for risk and an industry-first driver scoring system that recognizes, reinforces, and rewards safe behaviors. Founded in 2015, Netradyne is headquartered in San Diego with offices in San Francisco, Nashville, and Bangalore.