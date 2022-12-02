Friday, December 2, 2022
NASDPTS Fills Administrative, Membership Services Director Position

By Taylor Hannon-Ekbatani
Supplier Showcase at the 54th NASDPTS Annual Conference in October 2022.
Supplier Showcase at the 54th NASDPTS Annual Conference in October 2022.

Tammy Mortier is joining the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services to succeed long-time industry consultant Jennifer Bruce as administrative and membership services director.

Tammy Mortier was named the new administrative and membership services director for NASDPTS.

Mortier joins NASDPTS from the New York School Bus Contractors Association, where she has served as executive director for almost the past two years.

Bruce announced her retirement in October, at which time NASDPTS posted information about the open position online. Applications were accepted until Nov. 11.

In a letter to association members on Thursday, NASDPTS President Mike Simmons said a selection committee was put together by the NASDPTS board to review potential candidates and hold interviews.

“Tammy has specialized in association management and marketing for over 24 years, and she is poised to ensure a seamless transition for our Association and our members,” stated Simmons, who is the Arkansas state director. “Tammy is well versed in all of the programs and systems that NASDPTS relies upon to include Wild Apricot, our membership database, QuickBooks, our accounting software, and all facets of event management.”

Jennifer Bruce is retiring  from NASDPTS this month after a 30-year career in the pupil transportation industry.

Prior to joining the New York School Bus Contractors Association, Mortier worked in various event and marketing roles in New York state and served as the director of education and member services for Home Care Association.

Mortier starts with NASDPTS on Dec. 5 and will work alongside Bruce until Dec. 16.

