(Free Webinar) Cut Costs, Not Corners: The Future of School Bus Maintenance

School bus maintenance can be costly and complex, but there are new ways to manage it more efficiently. This webinar will explore how districts can reduce maintenance costs, simplify operations, and ensure fleet reliability—without committing to a full home-to-school contract.

Attendees will learn:

How to manage maintenance costs more predictably

Ways to streamline fleet operations and reduce administrative burden

Strategies to meet evolving environmental regulations

Insights into First Student’s Fleet as a Service model

Presenters:

Todd Hawkins

Senior Vice President of Maintenance

First Student

Senior Vice President of Maintenance Todd Hawkins oversees management for all 500 maintenance operations for First Student. Hawkins has more than 30 years of experience as a manager of maintenance. He is responsible for First Student’s maintenance activities which include school buses, transit contracting systems operating fixed-route, paratransit, trolley, shuttle, and over-the-road vehicles. Hawkins’ focus is on managing our maintenance quality assurance programs and implementing innovative methods to improve efficiency and bring accountability to our clients.

He and his staff offer technical assistance, training, and best-practice information to First Student’s maintenance operations and can provide technical assistance as necessary to the 2,600 fleet maintenance staff.

Prior to First Student, Hawkins held leadership positions at Ryder Truck Rental including Mechanic and Assistant Supervisor and Maintenance Manager. Hawkins earned his degree in diesel technology from Atlanta Area Technical College.

Edmund Dixon

Principal Consultant

First Consulting

Edmund Dixon is a Principal Consultant for First Consulting, focused on providing districts with efficient routing solutions, streamlined operations procedures and effective fleet maintenance.

He has been instrumental in leading multiple consulting engagements across North America, for districts with fleets spanning from 12 to 200+ busses. Dixon has served as an educator and administrator for Chicago Public Schools as well as providing a wide range of consulting and business development opportunities ranging from IT Consulting to EdTech Consulting.

Dixon holds a Bachelor’s Degree in History from the University of Virginia and a Master’s Degree in Education and Social Policy from Northwestern University.