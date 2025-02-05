Pennsylvania School District Investigating Sign Banning Spanish on School Bus

A school district in Pennsylvania launched an investigation after one of the school buses had a sign prohibiting bus riders from speaking Spanish.

According to local news reports, there were photos circulating around social media on Friday about a Juniata County School District (JCSD) bus prohibiting students from speaking Spanish on board, “out of respect to English only students” per “owner/management.”

The district’s superintendent, Christie L. Holderman, released a statement Saturday stating that the district became aware of the inappropriate sign being displayed and confirmed officials had taken immediate and appropriate action to address the situation.

Holderman added that the district is currently investigating the incident thoroughly and they are ensuring that all necessary steps are taken to prevent something like this happening again.

In the same statement, Rohrer Bus, the district’s transportation management partner, made clear that the bus involved in the incident is owned and operated by a separate entity, whose name was not disclosed in the statement. Initial reports referencing the source of the sign as “owner/management” gave the impression that the sign was authorized by representatives of Rohrer Bus. However, company officials confirmed that the company did not “author or endorsed this statement in any way.”

“As Juniata County School District’s transportation management partner, we have been working closely with District officials to swiftly investigate,” Rohrer added.

“Such language and sentiments are entirely contrary to the company’s values and commitment to fostering a respectful and inclusive environment for all students,” Rohrer continued. “As a precautionary measure, we have suspended the transportation provider involved pending the outcome of an investigation. We recognize the seriousness of this situation and the impact it may have on our community. Rohrer Bus is committed to taking proactive steps to prevent such incidents in the future.”

