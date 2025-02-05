Blue Bird Reports Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Results; Beats First Quarter Guidance; Reaffirms 2025 Guidance and Long-Term Outlook

MACON, Ga.—Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD), the leader in electric and low-emission school buses, announced today its fiscal 2025 first quarter results.

“I am incredibly proud of our team’s achievements in delivering another outstanding result and near record profit in the first quarter,” said Phil Horlock, president and CEO of Blue Bird Corporation. “The Blue Bird team continued to exceed expectations, improving operations, driving new orders, and expanding our leadership in alternative-powered buses. Market demand remains very strong with nearly 4,400 units in our order backlog at the end of the first quarter. Unit sales were about the same as last year, with revenue down by $3.8M, driven by product mix, and we delivered an exceptional 14.6% Adj. EBITDA margin. With 94% of our first quarter unit sales mix comprised of internal combustion engine (ICE) buses, this result demonstrates the very strong earnings power of our base business.

“In our push to expand our leadership in alternative-powered school buses, we delivered over 130 electric-powered buses this quarter, ahead of the plan we communicated in November. We also saw strong growth in EV orders from both the EPA’s Clean School Bus Program and state/local level programs. As of today, we have approximately 1,000 EV buses either sold or in our firm order backlog, which supports our EV sales target for 2025.

“Based on our strong Q1 performance, we’ve reaffirmed our full-year financial guidance for Adjusted EBITDA at $200 million, with a 14% margin. This will be an all-time full-year record for Blue Bird, and we look forward to sustained profitable growth in the coming years.”

FY2025 Guidance and Long-Term Outlook Reaffirmed

“We are very pleased with the first quarter results, with the second highest ever Q1 Adj. EBITDA” said Razvan Radulescu, CFO of Blue Bird Corporation. “Our business is in a very strong position and we continue to deliver ahead of the plan we have been messaging. We are reaffirming our full-year 2025 guidance for Net Revenue to $1.4-1.5 Billion, Adj. EBITDA to $185-215 million and Adj. Free Cash Flow to $40-60 million. Additionally, we are confirming our long-term profit outlook towards an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15%+ on ~$2 billion in revenues.”

Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Results

Net Sales

Net sales were $313.9 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, a decrease of $3.8 million, or 1.2%, from the first quarter of last year. Bus sales decreased $5.3 million, reflecting a 1.9% decrease in average sales price per unit, primarily due to customer and product mix changes (lower EV volumes). In the first quarter of fiscal 2025, 2,130 units were booked compared with 2,129 units booked for the same period in fiscal 2024. Additionally, Parts sales increased $1.5 million, or 6.2%, for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2024. This increase is primarily attributed to price increases, driven by ongoing inflationary pressures, as well as higher fulfillment volumes and slight variations due to product and channel mix.

Gross Profit

First quarter gross profit of $60.3 million represented a decrease of $3.2 million from the first quarter of last year. The decrease was primarily driven by the $3.8 million decrease in net sales, discussed above, and partially offset by a corresponding decrease of $0.5 million in cost of goods sold.

Net Income

Net income was $28.7 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, which was a $2.6 million increase from the first quarter of last year. The increase was primarily driven by $2.6 million in emission credits that the Company sold in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, recorded in other income (expense), net, with no similar income in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted net income was $30.6 million, largely consistent with the $29.7 million from the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA was $45.8 million, which was a decrease of $1.9 million compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2024. This decrease results primarily from the lower gross profit, partially offset by improvements in other income(expense), net, as described above..

Conference Call Details

Blue Bird will discuss its first quarter 2025 results in a conference call at 4:30 PM ET today. Participants may listen to the audio portion of the conference call either through a live audio webcast on the Company’s website or by telephone. The slide presentation and webcast can be accessed via the Investor Relations portion of Blue Bird’s website at www.blue-bird.com.

Webcast participants should log on and register at least 15 minutes prior to the start time on the Investor Relations homepage of Blue Bird’s website at http://investors.blue-bird.com. Click the link in the events box on the Investor Relations landing page.

Participants desiring audio only should dial 404-975-4839 or 833-470-1428. The access code is 393430.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes via the same link on Blue Bird’s website.

About Blue Bird Corporation

Blue Bird is recognized as a technology leader and innovator of school buses since its founding in 1927. Our dedicated team members design, engineer and manufacture school buses with a singular focus on safety, reliability, and durability. School buses carry the most precious cargo in the world – 25 million children twice a day – making them the most trusted mode of student transportation. The company is the proven leader in low- and zero-emission school buses with more than 20,000 propane, natural gas, and electric powered buses in operation today. Blue Bird is transforming the student transportation industry through cleaner energy solutions. For more information on Blue Bird’s complete product and service portfolio, visit www.blue-bird.com.