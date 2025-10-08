(Free Webinar) Driving the Future of Healthy, Cost-Effective Student Transportation with Propane Autogas

Join us for an engaging discussion on how propane autogas is transforming student transportation by creating healthier, cleaner, and more affordable school bus fleets. This webinar brings together experts and on-the-ground voices to share insights into the benefits of propane-powered school buses for both students and staff.

In this information-packed session, you’ll hear from:

American Lung Association: How propane buses reduce harmful emissions and improve respiratory health in school communities.

Blue Bird: A leading manufacturer of propane school buses about the latest innovations driving propane autogas adoption across the country.

School District Leadership: A school district transportation director and maintenance supervisor will share their real-world experiences with propane buses, from cost savings and reliability to driver and technician feedback.

Register today to explore practical strategies and proven results that can help your district move toward a cleaner, more cost-effective transportation future.

Brought to you by the Propane Education & Research Council



REGISTER BELOW: