Wednesday, October 8, 2025
Facebook Instagram Linkedin TikTok Twitter Youtube
Advertisement
HomeMultimedia(Free Webinar) Driving the Future of Healthy, Cost-Effective Student Transportation with Propane...
Multimedia

(Free Webinar) Driving the Future of Healthy, Cost-Effective Student Transportation with Propane Autogas

Join us for an engaging discussion on how propane autogas is transforming student transportation by creating healthier, cleaner, and more affordable school bus fleets. This webinar brings together experts and on-the-ground voices to share insights into the benefits of propane-powered school buses for both students and staff.

In this information-packed session, you’ll hear from:

  • American Lung Association: How propane buses reduce harmful emissions and improve respiratory health in school communities.
  • Blue Bird: A leading manufacturer of propane school buses about the latest innovations driving propane autogas adoption across the country.
  • School District Leadership: A school district transportation director and maintenance supervisor will share their real-world experiences with propane buses, from cost savings and reliability to driver and technician feedback.

Register today to explore practical strategies and proven results that can help your district move toward a cleaner, more cost-effective transportation future.

Brought to you by the Propane Education & Research Council

REGISTER BELOW:

Previous article
Iowa Student Saves Mom with Handwritten Note to School Bus Driver
Next article
TSD Conference Session to Focus on Mental Health Supports

RELATED ARTICLES

Advertisement

Digital Editions

October 2025

Leadership takes the front page in this month's issue as the school year rolls on and student transportation leaders...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2025

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

What are your policies on allowing school bus drivers bathroom breaks in between routes?
16 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2025 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.