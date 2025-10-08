TSD Conference Session to Focus on Mental Health Supports

A newly added session at the Transporting Students with Disabilities and Special Needs (TSD) Conference next month looks to guide student transportation professionals in prioritizing mental health support for themselves to positively impact themselves and the students they transport.

The “Mental Health First Aid Supports for Transportation” session will be held on Saturday, Nov. 8 and presented by licensed school counselor Kemberly Edwards. She plans to detail the best practices that can put student transportation staff in a better and healthier mental space, which in turn can expand their bandwidth to support and de-escalate students as they work through behavioral and emotional challenges. Edwards plans to go beyond generic self-care techniques and provide concrete strategies to benefit transportation staff as they navigate the day-to-day challenges of their work and help forge strong connections with their students.

Edwards, former director of counseling​ at Mesquite Independent School District in Texas and and manager of the district’s CARE Clinic, has been in the education field for almost 30 years. As a licensed professional counselor, she has a passion for assisting students and educational professionals amid a spike in mental health challenges.

The CARE clinic opened in 2017 to provides free services to Mesquite ISD students, their families and district staff. The clinic held over 12,000 counseling sessions last year. Edwards, who specializes in trauma therapy and has worked closely with her district’s transportation department, described her work as “wraparound services,” covering emotional and social wellness as well as self-regulation. Edwards is currently an educational consultant.has a bachelor’s degree in social work and a master’s degree in counseling.

The TSD Conference will be held Nov. 6 through Nov. 11 at Embassy Suites Dallas-Frisco Hotel and Convention Center. Visit tsdconference.com to register and view the conference agenda, which includes dozens of educational sessions, hands-on training, networking events, product demonstrations and keynotes all focused on transportation of students with special needs.

