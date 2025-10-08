Wednesday, October 8, 2025
Facebook Instagram Linkedin TikTok Twitter Youtube
Advertisement
HomeEvent NewsTSD Conference Session to Focus on Mental Health Supports
Event News

TSD Conference Session to Focus on Mental Health Supports

By Ruth Ashmore
Kemberly Edwards presents an emotional wellness presentation at New Caney Independent School District (Photo from Kalli Wakefield X page)
Kemberly Edwards presents training on emotional wellness at New Caney Independent School District in Texa. (Photo courtesy x.com/kwake32)

A newly added session at the Transporting Students with Disabilities and Special Needs (TSD) Conference next month looks to guide student transportation professionals in prioritizing mental health support for themselves to positively impact themselves and the students they transport.

The “Mental Health First Aid Supports for Transportation” session will be held on Saturday, Nov. 8 and presented by licensed school counselor Kemberly Edwards. She plans to detail the best practices that can put student transportation staff in a better and healthier mental space, which in turn can expand their bandwidth to support and de-escalate students as they work through behavioral and emotional challenges. Edwards plans to go beyond generic self-care techniques and provide concrete strategies to benefit transportation staff as they navigate the day-to-day challenges of their work and help forge strong connections with their students.

Edwards, former director of counseling​ at Mesquite Independent School District in Texas and and manager of the district’s CARE Clinic, has been in the education field for almost 30 years. As a licensed professional counselor, she has a passion for assisting students and educational professionals amid a spike in mental health challenges.

The CARE clinic opened in 2017 to provides free services to Mesquite ISD students, their families and district staff. The clinic held over 12,000 counseling sessions last year. Edwards, who specializes in trauma therapy and has worked closely with her district’s transportation department, described her work as “wraparound services,” covering emotional and social wellness as well as self-regulation. Edwards is currently an educational consultant.has a bachelor’s degree in social work and a master’s degree in counseling.

The TSD Conference will be held Nov. 6 through Nov. 11 at Embassy Suites Dallas-Frisco Hotel and Convention Center. Visit tsdconference.com to register and view the conference agenda, which includes dozens of educational sessions, hands-on training, networking events, product demonstrations and keynotes all focused on transportation of students with special needs.

Related: TSD Keynote Speaker Looks to Reveal Power of Praise in Student Transportation
Related: Mother of Sandy Hook Victim Brings Student Safety Message to TSD
Related: Former OSERS Leader, Advocate for People with Disabilities to Keynote TSD Conference

Previous article
(Free Webinar) Driving the Future of Healthy, Cost-Effective Student Transportation with Propane Autogas
Next article
U.S. Department of Transportation Enacts CDL Restrictions on Non-Domiciled Workers

RELATED ARTICLES

Advertisement

Digital Editions

October 2025

Leadership takes the front page in this month's issue as the school year rolls on and student transportation leaders...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2025

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

What are your policies on allowing school bus drivers bathroom breaks in between routes?
17 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2025 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.