Iowa Student Saves Mom with Handwritten Note to School Bus Driver

A young child was hailed as a hero for taking quick, life-saving action after passing a handwritten note asking their school bus driver to call 911, reported WLBT News.

According to the news report, the bus driver immediately followed the instructions and contacted emergency services Sept. 24 just before 7:30 a.m. Deputies were sent to a rural home, where they discovered the child’s mother had been the victim of a violent assault that lasted through the night.

Investigators said article the woman had been seriously injured by the suspect, 29-year-old Glenroy Miller of the Bahamas, who allegedly held a knife to her throat and wrists while threatening to kill her. At one point, Miller reportedly began to take the victim to a hospital but turned around after realizing he could be arrested, forcing her to remain at home without access to help.

When deputies reportedly arrived at the residence, Miller answered the door. The woman, visibly upset and bruised, emerged from a bedroom shortly after. She was taken to the hospital, where an exam revealed she had suffered two broken ribs and a punctured lung, from being kicked.

Authorities said the mother had written the note herself and asked her child to deliver it in hopes of getting help. Because she was being held against her will and prevented from calling for assistance, she relied on her child to act.

Miller was reportedly taken into custody and now faces multiple charges. Officials are praising the young student’s courage and the bus driver’s swift response, crediting both with playing a crucial role in rescuing the woman from a dangerous situation.

